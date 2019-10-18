Bord Bia Sustainability Spotlight: Caroline Littleton, Kerry Group

Origin Green is Ireland’s national food sustainability programme. It is a voluntary programme, led by Bord Bia, which brings together our food industry — from farmers to food producers, retailers and food service operators — with the common goal of sustainable food production.

This programme enables Ireland’s food industry to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets that respect the environment and serve local communities more effectively. Crucially, Origin Green is about measuring and improving how we do this on an ongoing basis. This month we speak with Caroline Littleton (pictured), Director Leadership, Talent & Inclusion with Kerry Group, and chairperson for the Agri-Food Diversity and Inclusion Forum (AgDIf) Taskforce.

What is AgDIf?

The Agri-Food Diversity & Inclusion Forum is a collaborative initiative within the Irish food and drink industry and our purpose is to advance the diversity and inclusion (D&I) agenda within the industry, focusing on gender balance, initially.

It’s an exciting and challenging time for the industry, with a stated ambition of reaching €19bn in exports by 2025. We need to be an attractive destination of choice for diverse talent to enable this growth and innovation. AgDIf is on a mission to support the industry on its D&I journey so that it’s best positioned to compete to attract the best talent at all levels and across all fields of discipline.