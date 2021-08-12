Bord Bia Partners With The NBDC To Support Biodiversity

12 Aug 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Bord Bia has announced a new partnership with the National Biodiversity Data Centre (NBDC) to support over 300 Origin Green companies in identifying and implementing robust biodiversity targets. Protecting and enhancing biodiversity has been a key focus of the Origin Green programme since its establishment in 2012, and the programme encourages Origin Green companies to develop measurable biodiversity targets for their own businesses.

This month we speak with Martin Hofler, Origin Green’s Sustainable Partnership and Development Manager, to find out more about the new guidelines.

Why is this partnership between An Bord Bia and the NBDC and this new guidance document so important?

The new Pathways to Nature Restoration and Resilience – Biodiversity Target Guidance document builds upon the work already done by our Origin Green member companies in this area. Currently, Origin Green members are encouraged to include at least one biodiversity target in their sustainability plans. The target can focus on improving biodiversity on their sites and immediate surroundings, or assessing how they can enhance, integrate or protect existing biodiversity throughout their operations.

To date, Origin Green members have committed to over 100 biodiversity targets. With the support offered by the National Biodiversity Data Centre and the information shared in the guidance document, we plan to double the number of biodiversity targets set by members over the next three years.

How does this new partnership with the NBDC benefit Origin Green members?

As part of the partnership, Bord Bia will fund a dedicated agri-business officer over the coming months, at the National Biodiversity Data Centre, to provide expertise and guidance on Origin Green member companies’ biodiversity plans. The new biodiversity officer will provide advice to Bord Bia on initiatives related to pollinator biodiversity and develop online resources such as evidence-based guideline documents, information leaflets, and webinars.

What can companies expect to find in this guidance?

The guide outlines the importance of determining a company’s relationship with biodiversity and provides a simple scoring framework to determine the materiality of biodiversity to their organisation.

The guide then goes on to outline 16 evidence-based actions for businesses to enhance the biodiversity on their land or within their local communities. This will ensure that Origin Green member companies are establishing appropriate biodiversity targets.

Visit origingreen.ie to download ‘Pathways to Nature Restoration and Resilience – Biodiversity Target Guidance’