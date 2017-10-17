17 Oct 2017 | 09.17 am

Sponsored Content

Created by Bord Bia, Ireland’s Origin Green is the world’s first national food sustainability programme. It brings together the entire food industry – from farmers to food producers, retailers and food service operators – with a common goal: sustainable food production.

That means the production of safe, nutritious food within a viable industry, which simultaneously protects and enhances the natural environment and the local community. Crucially, Origin Green is about measuring and improving how we do this.

This month, we feature Chris Martin (pictured), CEO of Musgrave Group, Ireland’s leading food retail and wholesale company.

What is the background to your business?

As a family-owned business, we work with thousands of other family businesses and their local communities in Ireland, Northern Ireland and Spain. Our brands SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak are owned and operated by our independent retail partners, delivering quality Irish food to consumers and contributing significantly to local economies and society. Musgrave Marketplace is Ireland’s largest food wholesaler.

Why did Musgrave join Origin Green?

We were proud to be the first food retail business in Ireland to be Origin Green verified last year. Food provenance goes to the core of our business and is what differentiates Musgrave, as we support over 1,800 suppliers in Ireland. We welcome the work being undertaken by Bord Bia to grow public awareness of Origin Green and to further grow appreciation of Ireland’s unique food industry on a national and international stage.

What are the key points of your sustainability plan?

Musgrave genuinely cares for people and the planet. This is why we became one of the first companies worldwide to embed the UN Sustainability Goals in our strategy and why we joined Origin Green. It’s also the reason behind our purpose ‘Growing Good Business’ – we don’t believe growth should come at the expense of doing the right thing.

Our sustainability plan is based on targeted action intended to inspire healthier lives, build sustainable communities, source responsibly and care for our world.

What progress have you made on these plans?

As we continue to grow our business, we will continue to align with the principles of Origin Green. This includes encouraging our colleagues to live healthier lives in work, helping to build healthy, sustainable communities in the areas in which we operate, to supporting food companies to grow and develop, and continuing to embed stringent sustainability principles into our food sourcing.

How does Origin Green benefit business, the environment and society?

Origin Green is a hugely impressive programme, for its national scale and its inclusive approach. Every aspect of the food industry can get involved, and that’s what is so encouraging. It is truly about collaboration across all types of organisations, to inspire and engender a sense of pride in Irish food – we have a lot to be proud of.

How do you see sustainability evolving for business?

Individuals, businesses and society need to take responsibility for our impacts on the world and to make it our priority to protect and preserve our environment for future generations.

While I believe we have achieved a lot at Musgrave, we can and will go even further. Irish business has a unique opportunity and a responsibility to use its collective power to deliver sustainable outcomes for people today and for future generations. We look forward to being a part of it.

For more details on the Origin Green programme, visit origingreen.ie