Bórd Bia Is Tops For Social Responsibility

The Reputations Agency has announced the results of its fourth annual study of the top CSR reputations in Ireland, with Bórd Bia earning the top accolade for its dedication to corporate social responsibility.

The next most reputable firms in the RepTrak survey are Kerry Group, Google, An Post, and Lidl.

Managing director Niamh Boyle said: “Our new CSR practice will support our clients in designing and communicating their CSR strategies and initiatives. I am particularly pleased that Catherine Walsh, who has over 20 years’ experience in communications, will lead this important service offering for our clients.

“She has worked extensively with several of our key clients for the past four years in promoting their corporate values, including many campaigns that have been acknowledged for excellence by both the PR Awards for Excellence and Chambers Ireland CSR Awards.

“Earning a strong reputation for corporate social responsibility brings both societal and business performance benefits but is a challenge to many organisations who invest considerably but simply don’t get the cut-through that they deserve. Over the 14 years we’ve been serving our clients, we’ve built up significant expertise in CSR and, through this new practice, we will collaborate with our clients to build reputations and craft strategic communications, delivering lasting value to their business.”

According to Boyle, organisations that lead in CSR typically have five key traits — their leadership is actively engaged in CSR; their CSR strategy aligns with their corporate vision, mission, values and purpose; their CSR agenda is about action, not just about rhetoric; CSR drives their internal and external engagement; and their CSR programmes focus on human and social interest.

Walsh added: “There is a clear business case for top-performing companies to implement CSR initiatives. Our latest study shows that the public’s perceptions of an organisation’s performance in citizenship, governance, and workplace account for 46% of an organisation’s overall reputation score, helping to build trust, admiration, and good feeling towards these organisations. This drives support from stakeholders such as consumers, employees, neighbouring communities, the financial community, government, and regulators.

“While only one in four (28%) of the general public are willing to buy products or services from an organisation with a weak CSR RepTrak index, the proportion who are willing to buy from an organisation with a strong CSR index rises to three in four (74%) and as high as nine out of ten (91%) for those with an excellent CSR index.”

Photo: Catherine Walsh (left) and Niamh Boyle