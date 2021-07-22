Bord Bia Help For Company Biodiversity Plans

22 Jul 2021 | 11.11 am

Bord Bia has announced a partnership with the National Biodiversity Data Centre to support companies in identifying and implementing their biodiversity targets.

The partnership will cater to the over 300 members of Origin Green, Ireland’s food and drink sustainability programme run by Bord Bia.

As part of the partnership, Bord Bia will fund a dedicated Biodiversity Officer at the National Biodiversity Data Centre to provide expertise and guidance on Origin Green member companies’ biodiversity plans.

Companies will also be offered practical guidance and support through online workshops and webinars regarding the most appropriate, evidence-based actions for protecting pollinators and biodiversity.

In addition to the partnership, Bord Bia will release its own biodiversity guidance document to assist Origin Green members in setting biodiversity targets.

The new guidance outlines 16 evidence-based actions for businesses to consider to protect pollinators and wider biodiversity on their land or within their local community.

Origin Green members are encouraged to include at least one biodiversity target in their sustainability plans, which can focus on improving biodiversity on their sites and immediate surroundings or assessing how they can enhance, integrate or protect existing biodiversity throughout their operations.

The targets set by Origin Green members are expected to be in line with the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan 2021-2025.

Director of Origin Green at Bord Bia Deirdre Ryan said that the appointment of the Biodiversity Officer and the launch of new guidelines builds on the considerable success achieved by Origin Green member companies to date.

“With the support offered by the National Biodiversity Data Centre, we plan to double the number of biodiversity targets set by members over the next three years,” Ryan added.