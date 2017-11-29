29 Nov 2017 | 05.00 pm

Diageo, Dawn Meats and Kerry Foods were among the big-name award winners in Bord Bia’s Food and Drink Industry Awards announced today.

More than 300 Irish food and drink industry leaders gathered for the awards ceremony in the RDS, the aim of which is to “honour the most progressive and ambitious businesses in Ireland’s thriving food and drink industry”.

Bord Bia introduced a new ‘Industry Champion’ award this year, to recognise an individual who was done significant work developing Ireland’s food and drinks industry at an international level.

Denis O’Riordan of Kerry Foods (Pictured above) won the Industry Champion award, in recognition of his work in turning the Cheestrings brand of cheese products into a global seller. Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, commented: “Denis O’Riordan is one of the pioneers of best practice marketing in Ireland. He has served as a mentor and a role model for how to take a food brand from concept to global presence by embedding consumer and market insight in the business.

“His passion and belief in the marketing discipline is something every one of us in the industry can learn from. We at Bord Bia want to recognise this expertise, so it can permeate and inspire the whole industry.”

The other winners in the Bord Bia awards were:

Branding Award: Diageo for Baileys. The award was bestowed for Diageo’s repositioning of Baileys from the niche liqueur to ‘premium treat’ category.

Consumer Insight Award: Butlers Chocolate. Awarded for the firm’s development of its ‘super-premium’ range, Butlers Platinum Collection, which is now sold in more than 15 countries.

Digital Marketing Award: The Happy Pear. Awarded for the company’s digital campaigns to drive the business.

Entrepreneurial Award: Gallaghers Bakery. Awarded to the Donegal firm for being an early mover in the gluten-free market, which resulted in substantial growth for the business.

Export Award (Smaller Business, under €100m): Silver Hill Foods. The Monaghan duck producer was awarded for its well-planned export strategy, which extends to 24 countries worldwide.

Export Award (Bigger Business, over €100m): Kerry Foods for Cheestrings. Awarded for its distribution and promotional strategies to support the export and growth of the Cheestrings brand, which is now available to more than 350 million consumers across ten European markets.

Innovation Award: Pip & Pear. Awarded to the firm for creating a new category within the baby food sector, for chilled fresh baby food.

Sustainability Award: Dawn Meats. Awarded for the firm’s development of a robust sustainability strategy, encompassing sourcing, animal welfare, resource management, nutrition and community.

Sustainability, Project Impact: Monaghan Mushrooms. The firm’s sustainability efforts led to the development of a vitamin-D-enriched mushroom.

The overall winners were chosen from an original shortlist of 24 companies, which were selected by a team of seven judges with experience in business, global markets, media, marketing and sustainability.

Photo (l-r): Declan Ennis, Barry Cullen and Greg Devlin from Silverhill Foods. (Pix: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography)