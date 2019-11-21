Bord Bia Doubles Down In The Netherlands

21 Nov 2019 | 08.57 am

Bord Bia has opened new offices at Schiphol Airport complex in the Netherlands, reflecting the importance of the nation as Ireland’s third largest export market.

Bord Bia’s intention is to increase food exports to the Netherlands to €1 billon a year, in line with Foodwise 2025 targets.

Agriculture minister Michael Creed said: the Netherlands is the third largest destination for Irish agri-food exports. “In the context of Brexit, the importance of growing exports in large continental EU markets comes into greater focus,” he added.

The office is one of a network of 14 Bord Bia offices around the globe, responsible for insights, gathering market data and generating business leads on behalf of Irish food and drinks exporters. The Schiphol office is the second international office to be opened by the agency in 2019, as a Tokyo office opened in the summer.

Bórd Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy commented: “The official opening of our new Schiphol office space represents a doubling down on our commitment to the key strategic market that is the Netherlands.

“Our market insights tell us that Dutch consumers appreciate and value Irish agri-food products, and that there is significant scope for us to develop and grow our trade relationship with the countrym, both as an end-destination for our products and as a key strategic partner, with the capacity to add value to our best-in-class raw materials.”

The Netherlands has accounted for 16% of Irish agri-food export growth in the last five years.

Photo: Minister Michael Creed and Tara McCarthy with members of the Chefs’ Irish Beef Club