Bord Bia Announces National Organic Awards

22 Oct 2020 | 11.54 am

As sales of organic food rise during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bord Bia has announced the winners of the biennial National Organic Awards, with an organic whiskey taking the retail award.

Waterford Distillery received the retail award for its organic Gaia 1.1 whiskey, the first Irish organic whiskey launched recently.

Bord Bia research has shown that 25% of consumers have purchased more organic produce since Covid-19 struck, with one in four buying organic food weekly or more frequently.

The New and Innovative Award went to baby food producer Pipin Pear (pictured) for the development of ‘Baby Beef Ragu’, which also uses 100% recyclable packaging and comes in a bowl.

Begley’s Leeks won the Private Label Award for their work with Supervalu to create fully compostable packaging for their organic leeks, while The Nest Box Egg Company won the Export Award.

Burren Smokehouse won two awards, the E-Commerce Award for its use of digital marketing and the Business in the Community Award for its visitor attraction that tells the story of Irish salmon.

Yogurt company Glenisk took the Marketing Campaign Award for its partnership with Self Help Africa to plant more than a million trees in Africa and Ireland.

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy commented: “The range of organic products coming out of Ireland is exceptional, and the dedication to producing world class organic produce was evident across the entire shortlist for the awards.

“Significant shifts in consumer preference to healthy, sustainable food choices endorses our confidence for the sector. Specifically, there are growing opportunities for Irish producers and exporters in the German and French organic markets where Ireland enjoys a strong image as a food producer.”

Each of the award winners will receive a digital marketing package to the value of €5,000.