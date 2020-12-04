Boots Offers Covid Test For €139

04 Dec 2020 | 11.04 am

Boots Ireland is offering a Covid-19 testing service in its shops, with results available within 24 hours.

The service is launching initially in seven stores, but will be added at more once demand has been assessed.

Testing is specifically for customers without COVID-19 symptoms, and is a response to the government guidelines that came into effect on November 29, allowing passengers arriving from an orange, red or grey region, as determined by the EU traffic light travel system, to end their period of restricted movement on receipt of a negative or not detected PCR test taken a minimum of five days after arrival in Ireland,

The service costs €139 per test and customers can expect to receive their results the day after. The PCR test is currently the gold standard for Covid-19 testing in Ireland, says Boots.

Director of pharmacy Caoimhe McAuley said: “Boots can help people who need to travel in line with the EU traffic light system. This test can also be used by individuals who might want additional peace of mind about their own Covid-19 status.”

The test can be booked online here, with the procedure carried out next day and with online screening to make sure people coming to a store are not experiencing symptoms.

Tests are available from 9am to 1pm in these Boots outlets