Bookies Predict More Seat Gains For Fianna Fáil Than Sinn Féin

07 Feb 2020 | 11.11 am

Bookies Paddy Power expect Sinn Féin to win 28 seats in the general election on February 8 but that Fianna Fail will make more seat gains over the 2016 outcome.

The latest number of seats betting line, the day before polling, is Fianna Fáil 54.5, Fine Gael 35.5, Sinn Féin 28.5, Labour 5.5, and the Greens 10.5.

Paddy Power’s number of seats betting line on January 19 after the first week of the campaign was Fianna Fáil 56.5, Fine Gael 42.5, Sinn Féin 17.5, Labour 8.5, and the Greens 9.5.

Ahead of the election being called, Fine Gael had 47 seats, Fianna Fáil 45, Sinn Féin 22, Independents 22, Labour 7, Solidarity PBP 6, and the Green Party 3. There will be 160 seats in the next Dáil.

The bookies make Micheál Martin (pictured) favourite to be the next Taoiseach at 1/16, with Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar now priced at 6/1, out from 11/10 at the start of the campaign. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is priced up at 14/1 to take Varadkar’s job, out from 6/1 earlier in the week.

A FF/SF coalition is now the bookies’ most favoured combination to form the next government, at 3/1, in from 7/2 earlier this week and in from 11/2 last weekend.

Pic: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie