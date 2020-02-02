Bookies Predict FG Meltdown After Opinion Poll

02 Feb 2020 | 01.00 pm

Bookies Paddy Power have sharply revised their election outcome expectation after a Business Post opinion poll sees Sinn Féin level pegging with Fianna Fáil.

Paddy Power’s number of seats betting line on January 19 after the first week of the campaign was Fianna Fáil 56.5, Fine Gael 42.5, Sinn Féin 17.5, Labour 8.5, and the Greens 9.5.

The number of seats betting line has now been updated to Fianna Fáil 53.5, Fine Gael 35.5, Sinn Féin 27.5, Labour 6.5, and the Greens 11.5.

Ahead of the election being called, Fine Gael had 47 seats, Fianna Fáil 45, Sinn Féin 22, Independents 22, Labour 7, Solidarity PBP 6, and the Green Party 3. There will be 160 seats in the next Dáil.

As an example of how the Business Post opinion poll has shifted the odds, on January 30 for the Meath East 3-seater Paddy Power had priced up FF’s Thomas Byrne at 1/20, followed by Fine Gael ministers Helen McEntee (1/5) and Regina Doherty (5/6), and Sinn Féin’s Darren O’Rourke (5/4). The bookies now expect O’Rourke (4/7) to take a seat from Doherty (5/4).

The Business Post opinion poll, conducted last week, puts Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin support on 24%, Fine Gael 21%, Independents 12%, the Green Party 7%, Labour 5%, Social Democrats 3%, Aontú 2% and Solidarity-PBP 1%.

The bookies make Micheal Martin favourite to be the next Taoiseach at 1/8, with Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar now priced at 6/1, out from 11/10 at the start of the campaign. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is priced up at 10/1 to take Varadkar’s job.

A FF/SF coalition is now the bookies’ most favoured combination to form the next government, at 11/2.

Social Media Analysis

The fragility of Sinn Fein’s opinion poll surge is illustrated by social media data compiled by Mulley Communications.

This shows that Sinn Féin is the most popular party in Ireland with mentions on TikTok, the popular new social network favoured by teenagers who either don’t have the vote or won’t be bothered to vote on February 8.

TikTok is the most popular app being downloaded in Ireland in 2020. It is a mix of Instagram and a music app where people can lip synch to music or audio samples. 60% of Irish teens are using it.

TikTok updates mentioning Fine Gael have generated 84,000 views in the past few months, mostly critical of the party. https://www.tiktok.com/tag/finegael

Updates mentioning Fianna Fail generated 66,000 views in the past few months, also mostly negative https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fiannafail

Sinn Féin has generated 446,000 TikTok views in the past few months with a mostly positive coverage.

https://www.tiktok.com/tag/sinnfein

According to Damien Mulley: “A really surprising fact is that Gerry Adams is hugely popular with young people. Posts mentioning him are getting over 2 million views with nearly all videos being positive.”

https://www.tiktok.com/tag/gerryadams

Videos mentioning Leo Varadkar have received 79,000 views but are mostly critical.

https://www.tiktok.com/tag/leovaradkar

The other youth social network owned by Facebook and growing rapidly is Instagram. More people under 35 use it in Ireland than use Facebook.

Sinn Féin 23,000 https://www.instagram.com/sinn_fein/

Fianna Fail 4,044 https://www.instagram.com/fiannafail/

Fine Gael 3,500 https://www.instagram.com/finegael/

Social Media Spend

The Leo Varadkar Facebook and Instagram accounts spent c.€5,000 between January 12th and January 26th. In the past week the spend on Leo’s social media accounts has been less than €400.

https://kyl.ie/LeoAdSpend

The Fine Gael spend on social media ads in the past week has been €12,500.

https://kyl.ie/FineGaelAdSpend

Fianna Fail has spent €30,000 on ads in the past week.

https://kyl.ie/37Vzek8

Sinn Féin has spent €5,200 in the past week.

https://kyl.ie/SFAdSpend

Political ad spend on Facebook’s social networks can be explored here: https://www.facebook.com/ads/library/

Photo: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald with Dublin Bay South candidate Chris Andrews canvassing at St Andrews resource centre. (Pix: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie)