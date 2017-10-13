13 Oct 2017 | 08.05 am

Trendy burrito chain Boojum is to create 60 jobs with a brace of new store openings in Dublin. The business opened an outlet on Hanover Quay this week and will open another store in Smithfield shortly.

The new stores can seat 50 people and continue Boojum’s self-consciously hip interior aesthetic. Boojum was launched in 2007 and currently comprises 11 restaurants across Ireland in high footfall locations.

The chain’s first store was opened in Belfast by John and Karen Blisard. They later expanded the brand into the Republic, with outlets in Dublin and Galway. The business was bought out by brothers David and Andrew Maxwell in 2015.

“These new openings represent Boojum’s continued faith in the Boojum project and the Dublin economy,” said David Maxwell. “We have ambitious expansion plans within Ireland and expect to announce more store openings outside of Dublin very soon.”

Andy McPhail, Boojum property manager, said that the business had been keen on a site in the Grand Canal area for a long time. “We’ve had lots of requests to come to Smithfield, an area buzzing with new development and full of life all day and night, so we are excited at the prospect of serving the Boojum addicts of D7,” he continued.

Hanover Quay denizens are hungry for Boojum this week