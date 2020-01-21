BoI Launches Online Investment Platform

21 Jan 2020 | 09.52 am

Bank of Ireland has launched a new digital advice and transaction platform for investment customers.

The platform provides an online one-stop shop for customers to research and open an investment plan tailored to their individual risk profile. Customers can save from €100 per month and once-off lump sums can also be invested.

BoI’s new investment platform allows customers to receive investment advice and start their investment plan digitally according to their individual risk appetite.

Speaking about the new technology, Seán Ó Murchú, director, wealth advice and distribution at Bank of Ireland, said that it is a first-to-market proposition in Ireland. “It provides the option of receiving wealth advice online at a time and place that suits the customer, and caters for those who wish to invest smaller amounts regularly and may not require face-to-face engagement.”

The launch of the investment platform is one of series of recent moves by Bank of Ireland to enhance its digital services.

In 2019, the bank moved more than two million customers to a new platform for debit card and ATM transactions. BoI also upgraded its payments infrastructure and automated more than 100 processes in the hope of improving the customer experience.