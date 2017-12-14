14 Dec 2017 | 10.32 am

Insomnia coffee chain founder Bobby Kerr is to exit the company in the coming weeks, as he shifts focus to his TV and radio broadcasting activities.

Founded by Kerr in a Galway bookshop in 1997, Insomnia is one of the largest coffee chains in Europe, operating a portfolio of 150 stores across Ireland and UK. Kerry was CEO of Insomnia until 2010, when he switched to the role of chairman.

Kerr (57) had a 31.3% shareholding in Insomnia’s holding company, BHJ Holdings Limited, according to its 2016 annual return. John Clohisey and Harry O’Kelly (CEO) also owned 31.3% of the shares respectively, with Barry Kehoe accounting for the other 6%.

With Kerr’s departure, Clohisey will become chairman, while the current CFO, Barry Kehoe, has joined the board. Dara O’Flynn also joined as COO in December.

Kerr presents two weekend shows on Newstalk radio station. He will also begin filming the second series of his maritime documentary, ‘Along Home Shores’, in 2018.

Kerr said that he also plans to step up his activity in angel investing and non-executive board participation. The entrepreneur’s 20-plus other directorships include Merrion Row Restaurants Limited and Microfinance Ireland Limited.

“Over the many years working together, Harry and I have formed a trusted partnership and Harry’s collaborative leadership style has won the loyalty and respect of our people, while driving the team to deliver record results,” said Kerr.

“It is fantastic to see Insomnia move forward with such strength, and to now have a strong presence in the UK market, and plans to open in further territories progressing. I will watch its continued growth with interest.”

Kerr added that his departure from Insomnia was a bittersweet day for him. “Insomnia has been such a big part of my life for nearly two decades and I am very proud of what I achieved here. I will miss the work and the people many of whom I have formed lifelong friendships with. However, I look forward to the next chapter for me and my family.”

O’Kelly said that the legacy Kerr is leaving behind gives him “enormous confidence”. “I feel lucky to have worked with someone who has great passion for customer-focused innovation and the coffee industry,” he added.

Redcoral Catering Ltd, the Insomnia operating company, booked a net profit of €20,000 in 2016, reducing accumulated losses to €4.3m. Year-end liabilities amounted to €3m, slightly up on the year before. Creditors included €2.1m owed to group companies.

The parent company BJH Holdings Ltd was owed €4.8m from group companies in December 2016 compared with €2.7m a year earlier. Loan finance from Ulster Bank at year-end 2016 was €3.7m, up from €3m in December 2015.

Photo: Bobby Kerr (left) and Harry O’Kelly