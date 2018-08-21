21 Aug 2018 | 09.19 am

Irish cloud telephony firm Blueface has signed a deal with HGC Global Communications in Hong Kong to roll out a new unified communications service for businesses.

Called HGC UC Anywhere, the new service comprises a cloud-based application that integrates various means of communication such as web portals, desk phones and mobile apps.

Through it, businesses can be reached regardless of their location via a designated office number through any means of communication.

HGC is a fixed-line internet operator and ICT service provider, and one of Hong Kong’s largest WiFi service operators. Founded in Hong Kong in 1992, the firm was previously called Hutchinson Global Communications, before being sold in 2017.

Blueface is headquartered in Dublin and was established in 2004. Its proprietary cloud voice platform services business customers of all sizes.

Earlier this year, Blueface merged with Star2Star, a hybrid cloud communications company in the US.

The deal with HGC facilitates Blueface’s business deployment and expansion in Asia, said Alan Foy, group CEO of Blueface and Star2Star.

“The collaboration means HGC’s corporate customers can now enjoy a best-in-class unified communications experience in Hong Kong and globally, as well as genuine localisation throughout international markets,” Foy added.

“This will be achieved via our global UC cloud sites, multilingual self-service web portal and localisation of all communication elements.”

Andrew Kwok, CEO of HGC, said that the collaboration with Blueface enriches HGC’s business portfolio and proposition locally and internationally.

“Riding on our international backbone infrastructure, strong presence throughout markets in Asia and extensive global footprint, as well as our reliable hosting and comprehensive voice services, Blueface can now extend coverage from Europe and the US to Asia without having to go through a complicated service-provisioning process.”