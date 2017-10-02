Blue Tree Systems Acquired By Orbcomm

02 Oct 2017 | 04.27 pm

Blue Tree Systems, which develops and provides enterprise fleet management software for the trucking and transport industries, has been bought by US company Orbcomm, which specialises in Machine-to-Machine and Internet of Things solutions. Consideration for the deal was not disclosed.

The Galway company has offices in North America, Germany, France, and the UK, as well as in Ireland, and says that its mission is “to provide the most innovative, game-changing, driver-friendly, reliable telematics solution to the transportation industry — to help create the safest, legally compliant, fuel-efficient truck fleets for our customers”.

Blue Tree Systems works with medium to large carriers, both in the for-hire and private fleet markets. It provides in-cab software applications for electronic logging, messaging and jobs, managing driver performance, vehicle tracking, truck-specific satellite navigation and monitoring temperature-sensitive cargo.

Nasdaq-listed Orbcomm already has a transport portfolio, and says that the acquisition will ‘solidify’ that portfolio by adding truck in-cab and refrigerated fleet vehicle solutions to its existing cargo solutions. “Customers will have access to an integrated offering encompassing nearly all transportation assets from one source. Blue Tree’s market leadership also adds strength and distribution in key areas such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” the company says.

Strategic Addition

Orbcomm chief executive Marc Eisenberg said: “With advanced trucking solutions combined with an integrated software platform, Blue Tree is a strong strategic addition to Orbcomm’s broad transportation portfolio. Combined with our acquisition of inthinc in June, Blue Tree enables Orbcomm to provide the most complete transportation solution offering covering nearly every asset class, from in-cab to fleet vehicles to refrigerated assets to dry vans, making us the clear leader in this space and in global industrial IoT.”

Blue Tree chief executive Charlie Cahill added: “Orbcomm is one of the leading IoT companies in the world, and we believe the increased scale, resources, customer base and geographic profile that Orbcomm offers will support our rapid growth globally. We look forward to leveraging Orbcomm’s strong brand equity in our markets.

Blue Tree Systems Ltd reported a gross profit of €4m in 2015 and booked an operating loss of €926,000. Year-end trade debtors expanded to €2.1m from €1.5m the year before. The company had 44 people on the payroll through 2015, of whom 41 were software developers. Average pay and pension remuneration amounted to €73,600.

Orbcomm was advised by Raymond James, while Blue Tree Systems was advised by Investec Corporate Finance Ireland.