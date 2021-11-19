Blow Hair Salon Opens On Belfield Campus

19 Nov 2021 | 08.54 am

Hairdressing chain BLOW has opened a salon on the UCD Belfield university campus, located at the new Ashfield student residence.

It’s a move in line with Blow’s approach of bringing its services to locations convenient for clients.

Proprietor Noelle McCarthy previously opened a salon in the InterContinental Hotel in Ballsbridge and in the Dunnes Stores store on Henry Street in Dublin city centre.

McCarthy says that her salons are renowned for their convenient longer opening hours, built around clients’ needs at four Dublin locations.

“They’re open seven days a week, including bank holidays, and from 6.30am until 7.00pm on weekdays,” she said. “Thankfully, we’ve never been busier. We now see the daughters of the young women of 2002, who first showed faith in my vision of a Blow Bar that delivered style when and how they wanted.”

McCarthy added that the new UCD salon will offer the blow dry bar, hair extensions, Brazilian Blowout, colouring and cutting.

“Beauty treatments, including make-up, nails, lashes, tanning, facials and massage will also be part of the Belfield repertoire, and booking and treatment options are available online or via a handy app.”

Students will find that Blow is a destination for the value-conscious, says McCarthy, and there will be special deals during the day from Mondays to Wednesdays.

The are details of available jobs in Blow here.