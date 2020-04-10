Blockchain Voucher To Boost Retail Cash Flow

10 Apr 2020 | 10.50 am

A partnership between eosDublin and Europechain has developed an online voucher system for retailers to boost their cash flow during the Covid-19 crisis.

Powered by a blockchain solution, the system can be used even by outlets with no website and will allow them to sell gift vouchers via the platform. Retailers can choose to promote or discount the vouchers to bring in revenue now, said the promoters.

The voucher system includes a sales dashboard with real-time sales, drill-down monthly reports and an ability to forecast incoming redemptions, they added. The system can also be used to track performance, redemption and refund ratios.

And it’s on offer free for the next three months to any retailer.

Europechain’s Adam Bouktila said: “If you are a small retail business you may have an online presence, but you may not have an e-commerce solution or any online way to sell vouchers for future goods.

“Our gift voucher system is easy to use. Retail outlets create their account, add their business logo, and the system provides a secure e-commerce page they can direct their customers to, from all their online channels.

“To support SMEs during this global pandemic, we are offering our service free of charge for the next 90 days, in hopes that the platform will generate some much-needed cash flow to keep the SMEs afloat.”

The platform was developed by eosDublin and is powered by Europechain, founded by Rhett Pool (pictured),offering a level of trust needed to ensure users and their customers’ funds are safe and secure.

Last year the team linked up with the Restaurants Association of Ireland to deliver an all-Ireland voucher that can be redeemed at any of the 3,000 member restaurants.

The sign-up process promises no commission on sales until July 1. Each account gets a unique voucher URL which can be added to any website or social media page. Once a voucher is purchased a PDF copy is transmitted to the user with the voucher code secured on Europechain.