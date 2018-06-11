Blockchain Ireland Promotes New Tech Sector

11 Jun 2018 | 04.27 pm

An online platform called Blockchain Ireland, aimed at positioning Ireland as an international blockchain hub, has been inaugurated by the Irish Blockchain Expert Group. The platform is aiming to be the go-to source of information on what IBEG calls the ‘blockchain ecosystem’.

IBEG is an IDA Ireland-led forum to promote and enhance the industry in Ireland. The association includes IDA Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, members of blockchain businesses and projects in Ireland, representatives from academic institutions, and participants of the wider blockchain community.

Blockchain Ireland aims to promote the country as a blockchain centre of excellence, in the hope of attracting international companies to make use of Ireland’s well-developed technology and research sectors to support their projects.

The online platform will serve as the premier source of information on the Irish blockchain ecosystem, including service providers, success stories, and upcoming events within the country. It will also provide an overview of key domestic and international stakeholders.

Enterprise Ireland’s senior fintech adviser Eoin Fitzgerald said: “Blockchain technology holds great potential for the Irish economy, in particular as a catalyst for innovation and experimentation. Blockchain Ireland will serve as an invaluable support to the many startups utilising this cutting-edge technology as well as those hoping to make use of blockchain in the future.

“By capitalising upon Ireland’s strengths in talent and innovation, we have already witnessed the creation of transformative and inspired blockchain based Irish companies such as Circle and AidTech. We are seeing an increasing number of Irish and international companies building far-reaching blockchain solutions within the country — it is an extremely exciting time for the space.”

ConsenSys managing director Lory Kehoe added: “Everyone involved in the formation of Blockchain Ireland is extremely excited. This initiative will help foster an environment where ideas can be discussed, knowledge exchanged, and experiences shared to strengthen the thriving industry in Ireland.

“A number of leading bodies in Ireland, drawn from both the private and public sector, have recognised the necessity of increased collaboration and joint promotion of blockchain technology. Blockchain Ireland is an exciting first step in positioning Ireland as a leader of a global decentralised future.”