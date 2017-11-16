Block Angel Wins Synergy InvestStart Award

16 Nov 2017 | 05.10 pm

Thirteen entrepreneurs who showcased their businesses to angels and other investors at the Synergy Innovation Centre at IT Tallaght are now seeking investment funding of €4 million.

The entrepreneurs commenced the New Frontiers’ programme at the innovation centre in IT Tallaght last May. Their activities span a broad range of sectors from software to electronics, life sciences, and food and beverages.

Service areas include Software as a Service (SaaS) for the B2B and B2C markets in educational technology, property management, cyber-security, event planning, SaaS tools and productivity tools. Specific products include whiskey bitters, a passive alert system for assisted living, wearable gait analysis, and stress and wellness technology.

The startups were showcased at an event in the centre today. The InvestStart Award, sponsored by Philip Lee Solicitors, was awarded to Andrew Farrell, founder of Block Angel. The AIB Supporting Startups Award went to Oisin Lennon, founder of Danu Sport.

IT Tallaght president Thomas Stone commented: “ITT and Synergy Centre are strengthening their position as the leading hub for knowledge-intensive innovation in South County Dublin. Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers programme has been a fantastic support for our participating companies where we aim to continue expanding our programmes.

“This includes plans to increase the numbers of contracts we have with industry for our research facilities and technology solutions, while also growing the engagement of our undergraduates and postgraduates in entrepreneurship development programmes.’’

New Frontiers is the national entrepreneur development programme, funded by Enterprise Ireland. In South County Dublin it is delivered by the Synergy Centre at ITT and is a collaboration between IT Tallaght and IT Blanchardstown to support entrepreneurs in Dublin and neighbouring counties.

The programme offers:

Initial training in validating and testing your business idea

Training in all areas of business, including market research and validation, business process, financial management, patenting, product development, sales and marketing, HR and recruitment, and business planning

Peer-group learning from participants in the region and across the country

Mentoring from experienced business advisers and practitioners

Hot desk/office and other business incubation facilities

€15,000 scholarship to cover full-time participation for the six-month Phase 2

Networking with other entrepreneurs and business development agencies

Introductions to seed and early stage capital investment networks

Access to entrepreneurship best practice, both national and international

Access to the Enterprise Ireland Market Research Centre

Access to Amazon Accelerate package and Microsoft BizSpark programme

Access to academic and technical expertise from ITT and ITB, and the supportive environment of their incubation centres

Photo: Andrew Farrell (left) and Oisin Lennon