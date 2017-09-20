Blend Theme For New Tullamore D.E.W. Ads

20 Sep 2017 | 05.13 pm

Tullamore D.E.W., the William Grant & Sons owned Irish whiskey brand, is launching its most ambitious marketing campaign to date on the theme of ‘Beauty of Blend’.

The whiskey is a triple blend of all three types of whiskey and the campaign is designed to “challenge the preconceptions about how great whiskey is made, as well as championing the ways in which ‘blend’ makes the world a more interesting place”.

Created by New York agency Opperman Weiss, the ‘Beauty of Blend’ launches with a TV, Digital and PR campaign centred around two pieces of content and an unusual partnership.

The ‘hero’ content pieces entitled ‘Danny Boy’ and ‘No Irish Need Apply’ were directed by filmmaker Laurence Dunmore.

‘Danny Boy’ celebrates cultural diversity in a way that is the ad agency describes as “aspirational, authentically Irish and distinctly sociable”.

‘No Irish Need Apply’ is a more direct and film that showcases the history of Irish immigration in the USA.

To bolster the campaign theme, the whiskey brand has partnered with MyHeritage DNA to create DNA kits will be given away through a gifting program and the Tullamore D.E.W. social channels in the coming months.

Global brand director Caspar MacRae commented: “We are built on blend – it runs through every bottle of our original triple blend Irish whiskey. There are numerous examples in the worlds of food, music and beyond where something beautiful has been created because of the blending of different cultures or ideas. We think that’s worth celebrating.”

In September 2014, parent company William Grant & Sons opened the €35m Tullamore Distillery in Tullamore and plans to invest a further €25m into the opening of a new grain distillery and bottling plant in the coming weeks. Global sales have grown from 860,000 cases to 1.1 million annually over the last three years.