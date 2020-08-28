Blanco Niño Tortillas Secures Dunnes Stores Listing

28 Aug 2020 | 09.12 am

Six-year-old Irish tortilla startup Blanco Niño has secured a listing in ten Dunnes Stores supermarkets.

The Clonmel venture says the the sea salt flavour chips are gluten-free, and that key ingredients are sourced directly from heritage producers in Mexico.

Founded in 2014 by Philip Martin, Blanco Niño says it has sold c.30 million corn tortillas into 16 European countries.

Martin said: “It is hard to believe it is almost seven years since I originally conceptualised this. It has taken so much longer than I would have ever expected to realise. But not a single stone has been left unturned along the way. I’m incredibly proud of our tortilla chips, and what we have built here in Tipperary.”

Martin added that the dough used in the tortillas and the chips is created using a traditional soaking and cooking process called ‘nixtamalisation’.

In 2014 Martin launched a campaign on equity funding site Crowdcube to raise €67,000, reasoning that as well as yielding investors it would “allow me tell every man and his dog what I am doing with Blanco Niño”.