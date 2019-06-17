Blanco Niño Surpasses £300k Crowfunding Target

17 Jun 2019 | 10.05 am

Tipperary torilla maker Blanco Niño is finding success again on crowdfunding site Crowdcube, as Philip Martin‘s (pictured) firm is oversubscribed for its latest £300,000 fundraiser.

Some 200 investors have pledged nearly £328,000 so far for Blanco Niño’s Crowdcube fundraiser, which has two days left before the campaign closes. Martin is raising fresh funds ahead of new product launches later this year. He previously raised £120,000 for his company through Crowdcube.

The Blanco Niño tortilleria in Tipperary has so far sold more than 15 million corn tortillas, with recurring sales across 13 European countries. It works with restaurants such as Wahaca, The Restaurant Group and Casual Dining Group.

The business intends to launch a range of premium tortilla chips into the retail trade later this year.

Blanco Niño plans to launch three flavours (lightly salted, chilli & lime and ancient grain) of gluten-free, corn tortilla chips. The business is partnering with Mexican farmers to source the ingredients for the new chip range. Funding from the Crowdcube capital raise will go towards equipment required for tortilla manufacture.

Founded in 2015 Blanco Niño employs 14 staff, and hopes to expand headcount to 50 people by 2020. Backers include Enterprise Ireland and Bord Bia.