Blacknight Launches .GAY Domain

21 Sep 2020 | 09.16 am

Web developer Blacknight says it will donate a euro to gay youth charity BeLonG To Youth Services from each registration of the new .GAY domain extension it receives.

The company is offering the .GAY domain name for €27 and will hand over a euro from each payment to the LGBTQ youth charity.

Chief executive Michele Neylon (pictured) said: “The .GAY registry Top Level Design is pledging to donate 20% of their .GAY revenue to LGBTQ charities. We’re topping that up with €1 from each new registration with Blacknight to BeLonG To Youth Services.

“It seemed only fitting to do our part to help the LGBTQ community in Ireland, which has come a long way in recent years. We’re really excited to be a launch registrar for .GAY. This is the chance for a truly safe space on the internet for LGBTQ people all over the world.”

BeLonG chief executive Moninne Griffith added: “We are extremely excited about our upcoming partnership with Blacknight and the announcement of the .GAY domain. The support of Blacknight will ensure that we can continue to address the needs of those who are most vulnerable in society, creating safe spaces to allow LGBTQ young people to be who they truly are.

“We are looking forward hugely to being a part of this historic and unique piece of internet history.”

Carlow-based Blacknight has been a strong supporter of the movement to change antiquated notions about gender, identity, and sexuality in Ireland, Neylon said. It came out in support of the marriage equality referendum in 2015.

He added: “The launch of .GAY in Ireland by Blacknight proves how inclusive Ireland has become in recent years. We are particularly impressed by Top Level Design’s plan to combat hate speech in the .GAY domain space.

“Implemented correctly, it could become a model for other registries to follow.”