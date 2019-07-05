Blacknight Hiring In Carlow

05 Jul 2019 | 10.35 am

Web host and domain registrar Blacknight is seeking more staff for its Carlow head office as its business expands and it enters new markets.

Blacknight plans to introduce business broadband as a new offering later this year, and its existing hosting, web development and domain business has been expanding, the company says.

Chief executive Michele Neylon (pictured) said: “We’ve been careful in our preparations. It’s not simply a question of announcing new products and selling them. It’s about making sure that the aftercare and support are in place, as well as the infrastructure. We don’t just sell internet services: we enter into a relationship with our customers, and we stand or fall by our reputation.”

The company has vacancies on its finance and sales teams at present. All the positions are in its Carlow office, which has a subsidised canteen with free tea, coffee and fresh fruit; parking; a relaxed working atmosphere and dress code; and gym and shower facilities. Blacknight also operates the Bike-to-Work scheme.

The company says it also offers a group pension scheme with income protection and DIS benefits, regular performance reviews, generous holidays, and six months paid maternity leave.

When finalised, the recruitment will bring headcount to more than 50 people, most of whom work in Carlow.

Customer experience manager Alan O’Reilly commented that the company’s reputation is down to its staff: “It’s a people business. Sure you can buy web hosting abroad, from websites that don’t list a phone number, but can you call them when you have a question? And can you trust them with your data? All our services are hosted in the EU, and fully protected by GDPR.”