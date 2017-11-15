15 Nov 2017 | 09.30 am

Blacknight is offering businesses a year’s free .IE or .COM domain registration, as part of a pre-Christmas promotion highlighting the general business benefits of having a domain name.

The Carlow-based domain name registrar and web hosting company is bundling its free registration offer with new website hosting packages.

“Having your own domain name, and using it, is a signal of your commitment and professionalism,” said Blacknight CEO Michele Neylon. He points to research suggesting that two-thirds of Irish consumers don’t trust businesses that rely on free email addresses like Gmail.

“Not having your own domain prompts the question: why not? That’s because domain names are inexpensive and easier than ever to set up, and that’s the message we want to convey with this promotion.”

Popularity has increased in recent years for new top-level domains like .BLOG, .WEBSITE, and .CHRISTMAS. “But we find that the traditional names like .COM and .IE are enduringly popular with businesses and have a high level of recognition among consumers – that’s why we’ve chosen them for this offer,” Neylon added.

However, he warned that customers should beware of domain registrars whose pricing is not transparent. “We’re giving away .IE or .COM domains for free for the first year, when you buy hosting.

“But we make it crystal clear that the normal pricing will resume after 12 months. For .COM, that’s €9.95 ex VAT; for .IE, it’s €19.99 ex VAT. Sure, it’s good to get something for free, but the reason we’re doing it is to emphasise the fact that domain names are incredibly good value, and a tiny outlay for the benefit they provide, in comparison with so many other overheads.”

On its own, Neylon explained that a domain name is just an address, an entry in the internet’s ‘address book’ that can be pointed to services like websites and email. The provision of those services is called ‘hosting’, and the addition of a hosting package is what triggers the Blacknight offer.

“Starting at just €4.95 ex VAT per month (or €49.95/year), you can have a complete domain and hosting package for less than the cost of a weekly Sunday newspaper.

“It all starts with a domain name – and a good domain name is an investment in your business’s brand and reputation. Your first step is to put a professional-looking email address on your business cards, signs and marketing material. Even before you’ve thought about a website or anything else, you’ll have smartened up your image at a stroke.”

The .IE registration process, which had a reputation for being complicated, has also been greatly simplified, said Neylon. “It’s easier than ever to have your own domain name. Now, we’ve taken away a good chunk of the cost as well.”