27 Sep 2017 | 09.35 am

Proposed changes to the rules surrounding .IE domain names, which would make them easier to acquire, are being welcomed by Blacknight, Ireland’s largest domain registrar and web hosting company.

The IE Domain Registry, which manages .IE domain name distribution, has been running a public consultation process on its proposed changes, with a submission deadline on September 30.

Current Setup

The IEDR is proposing to remove the ‘claim to the name’ stipulation from its registration and naming policy. As things stand, .IE applicants have to prove that they are either based in the island of Ireland or have a real connection to the island of Ireland.

Evidence of this base or connection can be a company’s Irish CRO number, Revenue VAT number or registered business number. Evidence from a sole trader could be an Irish VAT number in their own name, or proof of their business or Irish income tax registration.

Evidence from an Irish trademark holder could be the trademark number or a digital copy of the trademark certificate, while evidence from an individual could be a digital copy of the Irish driver’s license or Irish passport.

Applicants are also currently required by the IEDR to show that the (future) domain holder has a valid reason for wanting a particular .IE domain name. This is known as the ‘claim to the name’. If the domain name matches the company, business, or trademark name, then that is evidence of the domain holder’s claim and no additional information is required.

If the domain name doesn’t match, then variations on the name of the company, business, or trademark name can also be registered. If the domain name is not clearly related to any of these, then the applicant may be asked to provide more evidence or information.

Generally, the applicant can provide an explanation (a few sentences) about the meaning of the domain name and why the (future) domain holder needs to register it. This way, one can register domain names corresponding to brand names, trading names, products, or even promotional campaigns and events.

If the (future) domain holder is based outside of the island of Ireland, a connection to Ireland must be proven. When the applicant applies for a .IE domain, the applicant has to show that the (future) domain holder trades with, or clearly intends to trade with, people or businesses in the island of Ireland.

Proposed Changes

The IEDR is proposing to remove the claim-to-the-name stipulation. Applicants for .IE domain names, however, will still need to prove their real connection to the island of Ireland, as well as their identity, when applying for a .IE domain.

Among its reasons for proposing the change, the IEDR said it wants to remove the ‘claim’ requirement, as applicants can’t prove future ‘claims’ (e.g. new startup businesses who want a web presence before setting up a physical presence.

It also explained that it wanted to remove restrictions on domains that reflect a person’s name, nickname or pen name, so that those with real Irish connections can get any available .IE domain they want, without delay.

Welcoming the proposed changes, Michele Neylon, CEO of Blacknight, said that they will encourage the development of the Irish internet.

“The ‘claim to the name’ is costly, irksome and superfluous. It is unnecessary because applicants are already validated by proving their connection to Ireland, and because IE Domain Registry’s Dispute Resolution Policy provides adequate protection for intellectual property rights holders,” Neylon contended.

Hangover

He added that the claim-to-the-name stipulation was a hangover from the early days of the .IE domain. “It was thought to be important to defend against people registering names they were not entitled to.

“Since then, domain registries like IEDR have developed dispute resolution policies, backed up by intellectual property law, to protect trademark holders from infringement. These procedures have proved effective, and those who register domain names in bad faith have been forced to give them up,” Neylon continued.

“While many registrants use Company Registration Office registration to establish their claim to the name, an increasing number of registrants rely on a simple declaration such as: ‘I wish to register cheesesticks.ie to promote a new product line of snack foods which I plan to introduce next year’.

“The problem is that each and every one of these declarations must be examined manually by staff, both at the registrar and at the .IE registry. The process can drag on for days and the applicant can that find their enthusiasm for a .IE domain name is tested.”

By contrast, Neylon pointed out that a .COM domain name can be registered and active within minutes, providing that the name applied for is available. “Not surprisingly, many applicants find it easier to simply choose a domain with less red tape. When they do, they can find they are cheaper as well, thanks to a less labour-intensive process.

“The proposed policy change will bring .IE into line with other national domains such as .CA in Canada, which retains a similar requirement for applicants to have a Canadian connection, without asking for further justification.”

Figures for .IE registrations show that they grew by more than 5% last year, outpacing the average for country-code domains worldwide. “Research shows that .IE is a trusted brand in Ireland, and we want to see that continue and grow,” said Neylon.

“The continuing requirement to prove an Irish connection will ensure the ‘Irishness’ of .IE, and protect against abuse. However the claim-to-the-name requirement offers no benefit, drives up the cost and discourages participation.

“My industry colleagues on the IEDR’s Policy Advisory Committee agree, as does the board and management of IEDR itself, which has backed the change.”

The form for public submissions is available on the IEDR website at iedr.ie/public-consultation. “We encourage people to make their views known”, Neylon concluded.