BITCI Turns Up Heat On Business Travel

Several leading businesses have broadened their pledge to reduce carbon emissions by including for the first time commitments on business travel.

The low carbon pledge made by 54 firms will now incorporate some indirect or ‘Scope 3’ carbon emission sources under the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

Signatory companies will be required to provide carbon data under the protocols agreed with Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI), which launched a drive to cut carbon 12 months ago.

The companies are required to report back annually on how they are tackling their carbon footprint. Last June, the inaugural report, in partnership with PwC, average Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity cut by 36%.

Scope 1 emissions are the greenhouse gases produced directly from sources that are owned and controlled by the company, such as fuels used in vehicles, boilers and furnaces. Scope 2 emissions relate to indirect greenhouse gases from purchase of electricity.

BITCI has expanded its targets for the next reporting period to include indirect carbon emissions. This asks the pledge companies to include business travel as well as waste generation and water consumption in its data which is subject to verification.

BITCI CEO Tomas Sercovich said reducing emissions from business travel was a new challenge, particularly as many companies are major travel consumers.

“In addition, we will be asking signatory companies to ensure that their suppliers have to fulfil a low carbon approach to their operations. This will have a multiplier effect in cutting emissions, promoting efficiency and preparedness for a decarbonised economy.” he said.

The expanded pledge commitments were outlined today at BITCI’s annual CEO Breakfast Forum at the Mansion House in Dublin, attended by c.250 business executives. In total, 54 companies have now signed BITCI’s the low carbon pledge, up from 43 last year.

At the event, it was announced that AIB and Tesco Ireland have achieved BITCI’s Business Working Responsibly mark, a sustainability standard. A further 14 organisations were recertified to the standard: A&L Goodbody, Accenture, Bank of Ireland, Dawn Meats Group, eir , EirGrid, Janssen Supply Chain, Marks & Spencer, Musgrave Group, Northern Trust, Ricoh Ireland, Ulster Bank, Veolia Ireland and Vodafone Ireland.

Photo: AIB’s Jim O’Keeffe (left), Tesco’s Kari Daniels and Tomas Sercovich. (Pix: Jason Clarke)