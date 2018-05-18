BITCI Launches Leaders’ Group On Sustainability

18 May 2018 | 05.03 pm

A new business coalition aimed at dealing with the most pressing climate sustainability priorities such as reducing carbon emissions, as well as future opportunities for Ireland, has been created by Business in the Community Ireland.

Chief executives from several leading companies have come together under the banner of The Leaders’ Group on Sustainability, which at launch includes 26 companies representing a workforce of over 90,000 people in Ireland, to work collaboratively to address social, environmental and economic priorities.

One of the group’s first actions was to announce its Low Carbon Pledge – the first dedicated public commitment from Irish business to lead on the transition to a low carbon economy and reduce Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions intensity by 50% by 2030.

Chief executives of companies like Bank of Ireland, EirGrid, ESB, Fujitsu, Janssen, M&S, Musgrave, PwC and Vodafone are calling on other business leaders to make sustainability a central priority of their leadership and to implement a low carbon vision across their operations, products and services to help Ireland achieve its international commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement.

The companies involved with the Leaders’ Group have all achieved BITCI’s Business Working Responsibly Mark, the NSAI audited standard for CSR and sustainability.

BITCI chief execiutive Tomás Sercovich said: “The global Business and Sustainable Development Commission has identified $12 trillion in economic opportunity for the low carbon and inclusive economy, and this needs to be embraced by Irish businesses. We must adopt a long-term view of our business models to achieve this. We are delighted to convene this unique platform for change in corporate Ireland, where we will seek to influence the business community and policy.”

The Leaders’ Group also plans to work together to remove barriers to social inclusion in Ireland by examining how Irish businesses can improve their processes and cultures to train, attract and retain marginalised and vulnerable people.

It also wants businesses to adapt to emerging work practices that will transform Irish industry such as the gig economy, contract work and automation to ensure those changes benefit employee, employer and society as a whole.

Veolia CFO Sinead Patterson, who is lead for the LGS sub-group on social cohesion, said the group would “seek to make employability equal for all, helping individuals affected by social inequality, and providing the leadership required to encourage other companies to follow suit”.

She added: “Our approach reflects a belief that a good working society is beneficial both for social cohesion and for business.”

Pix: Jason Clarke Photogaphy