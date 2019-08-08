Biomethane Enters GNI’s Pipeline Network

08 Aug 2019 | 02.11 pm

Gas Networks Ireland has successfully injected locally-produced renewable gas into Ireland’s gas network for the first time, as part of its long-term plan to decarbonise the network.

The renewable gas enters the network at a purpose-built injection point in Cush, Co Kildare, the first in a planned network of renewable gas injection facilities across the country.

GNI has applied for planning permission for a second injection point in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, a large-scale facility which will be part of the company’s GRAZE Project — Green, Renewable, Agricultural, & Zero Emissions — valued at €28m.

The Mitchelstown facility will be supplied with gas from c.20 farm-based anaerobic digestion biomethane plants within a 50km radius. The renewable gas will provide enough energy to heat 54,000 homes.

Managing director Denis O’Sullivan (pictured) stated: “Renewable gas is a key pillar in our plan to fully decarbonise the gas network by 2050, through a combination of renewable gas, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen.

“We envisage that renewable gas will contribute 20% of the total gas demand by 2030, sufficient to decarbonise the heating needs of one million homes. Production of 20% renewable gas by 2030 would create over 4,000 jobs, mostly in rural communities, and help government achieve its carbon emissions targets by reducing Ireland’s CO2 emissions.”

Biomethane is produced in sealed digesters which ‘ferment’ agricultural waste such as slurry. The other main feedstocks for renewable gas are animal waste, municipal waste and plant materials.