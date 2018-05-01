BIM Wants Tourists To Taste The Atlantic

01 May 2018 | 03.45 pm

Seafood producers along the west coast are getting lessons from Bórd Iascaigh Mhara and Fáilte Ireland on how best to prepare their tourism offering in advance of the busy holiday period, with 21 of them selected to be members of Taste the Atlantic: A Seafood Journey, a gourmet route stretching from the Inishowen Peninsula in Donegal down to Oysterhaven Bay in Cork.

The 21 producers are attending a three day programme at Spanish Point in Co Clare, where they will hear from industry experts how to enhance visitor offerings that align to the Wild Atlantic Way.

BIM chief executive Jim O’Toole said: “What is captivating about this trail is that it offers visitors a chance to meet with active seafood producers who happen to work in some of the most idyllic locations along the West coast of Ireland.

“For many, expanding their business to include a food tourism offering happened organically, as a result of inquisitive tourists wanting to know where local seafood is caught or farmed. The trail has been designed to capitalise on this interest and develop an appreciation for the many dedicated seafood producers on the route.”

Fáilte Ireland food tourism officer Sinead Hennessy added: “Taste the Atlantic encourages those who travel along the route to slow down and immerse themselves in the local seafood traditions and practices, all while fostering a deeper appreciation for our exceptional seafood, clean Atlantic waters and growing food reputation.”

“The programme is all about delivering on the promise of the Wild Atlantic Way by creating and offering an enhanced and saleable experience to leisure tourists and is delivered as part of Fáilte Irelands commitment to increasing seasonality and regionality for the tourism industry.”

The 21 seafood producers are:

Donegal: Crocknagee Oysters, Clonmany; Mulroy Bay Mussels, Buncrana; The Haven Smokehouse, Carrigart; Irish Premium Oysters, Lettermacaward.

Sligo: Wild Atlantic Oysters, Lissadell House.

Mayo: Clarke’s Salmon Smokery, Ballina; Keem Bay Fish Products, Achill; Croagh Patrick Seafoods, Newport.

Galway: Killary Fjord Shellfish, Leenane; Connemara Smokehouse, Ballyconneely; DK Connemara Oysters, Letterfrack; Mungo Murphy, Ballynahown and Kelly Oysters, Kilcolgan.

Clare: Redbank Food Company, Burren, Burren Smokehouse, Lisdoonvarna and Moyasta Oysters, Kilrush.

Kerry: Kenmare Bay Seafoods; Tousist and Cromane Shellfish, Killorglin.

Cork: Roaringwater Bay Rope Mussels, Baltimore; Ummera Smoked Products, Timoleague and Haven Shellfish, Oysterhaven.

The Taste the Atlantic trail will offer experiences ranging from boat trips to oyster farm visits, smoking demonstrations and foraging for seaweed. The trail is being supported by local restaurants and pubs where fresh, locally caught and farmed produce can be sampled overlooking the sea.

Seafood products available along the trail include rock oysters, rope-grown mussels, clams, organic salmon, trout, mackerel and herring, and the shellfish delicacy abalone.

Visitor attractions have been developed as part of the trail, including an Oyster Exhibition at Lissadell House in Sligo, a feature on the history of oysters in Ireland at the Doagh Famine museum in Donegal, and the ‘Mussel House’ overlooking Kenmare Bay which tells the story of Ireland’s sustainable rope-grown mussel industry.

Photo: Jim O’Toole (left) with Birgitta Curtin of Burren Smokehouse and Sinead Hennessy of Fáilte Ireland. (Pix: Sean Curtin)