Big Two Unveil Election Manifestos

24 Jan 2020 | 04.12 pm

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have published their election manifestos for ahead of the general election on 8 February 2020.

In terms of readability, the FF effort wins hands down, though the presentation of costings is better in the Fine Gael document. On the tax front, this Fine Gael graphic tells the story:

Fine Gael is promising a small business tax package averaging €20m in each of the next five budgets. The manifesto indicates that Capital Gains Tax Revised Entrepreneur is one area of focus. “We will review CGT rates in each Budget over the next five years, in particular with the objective of supporting innovation driven enterprises,” says the manifesto.

“We want to encourage greater take up of the R&D Tax Credit by small domestic companies. We will simplify the administrative process for applications to make it more accessible. This will include a pre-approval procedure and reduced record-keeping requirements.”

Fianna Fáil’s headline business tax pledge is to reduce the Capital Gains Tax rate from 33% currently to 25%. No timeline is specified.

The FF manifesto states: “Reducing the CGT rate will help to incentivise investment and free up more money to be put into new companies, creating more jobs and broadening our tax base. We will reduce the CGT rate from 33% to 25%. This measure will cost €267m. We will increase the lifetime limit of Entrepreneurial Relief to €15m. This measure will cost €84m.”

