Big Red Cloud Crowd Funds On Flender

30 Jul 2018 | 08.39 am

Big Red Cloud has raised €31,500 through the lending platform Flender, a ‘smart’ crowd financing platform that raises fast growth finance for SMEs.

Big Red Cloud is a leading supplier of online accounts software to the SME market.

The campaign attracted professional and amateur investors, including Irish rugby legend Jamie Heaslip who tweeted: “Great company, great platform, happy to help Irish business.”

CEO of Big Red Cloud Marc O’Dwyer (pictured) said: “It’s encouraging to see that investors recognise the value in our business, the people are willing to support Irish businesses, and that alternative lending models like Flender are becoming increasingly normalised as a credit option for borrowers.”

The Big Red Cloud/Flender.ie campaign highlighted key features of the business that enticed investors which include:

An established B2B company in the accountancy sector and in business since 2010.

Big Red Cloud has over 50,000 paying customers across Ireland and the UK.

The company is experiencing significant continued growth.

Loyal, repeat customers with subscription contracts.

Oli Cavanagh, founder and CEO of Flender commented: “As an investment offering we were confident that their campaign would be a success. They tick all the boxes for anyone looking to invest in an established and growing Irish business.”