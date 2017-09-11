Big New Mexican Restaurant In Cork

11 Sep 2017 | 03.17 pm

Around the world, tequila is seeing a rapid growth in popularity. Now Cork has joined this trend with Tequila Jack’s, a new Mexican restaurant and tequila bar located on the waterfront in Lapps Quay, and extending to c.8,400 sq ft.

The venture is owned by Jerry O’Regan, John Cronin and Sean McCarthy who are also behind other Cork venues including SoHo, Paddy The Farmers and The East Village.

According to O’Regan: “We want to provide an authentic Mexican food experience and with our extensive Tequila selection you will get a chance to immerse yourself into a whole new experience right in the heart of Cork City. We are really excited about this new chapter in Cork’s vibrant food and bar scene. The tequila industry is booming in the US and London, and it is a great opportunity to bring this up-and-coming scene to Cork.”

Tequila Jack’s is open from noon to 11.30pm, and stays open an extra hour on Friday and Saturday nights.

The owner of the Tequila Jack’s business name is DSJ Agricultural Holdings Ltd, which is controlled by related company J D Hotels Grand Parade Ltd, a subsidiary to related company J D Hotels Ltd. At the end of June 2016, DSJ owed €877,000 to J D Hotels Grand Parade. DSJ’s tamgible assets were valued at €1,154,000 and total liabilities amounted to €1.4 million.

J D Hotel Grand Parade had a net worth of €813,000 in June 2016 after booking a net profit of €234,000. Ulster Bank’s security for advances to the company includes a Letter of Guarantee for the amount of €1,560,000.

Photo: Jerry O’Regan (left), Natalia Kilmek and Sean McCarthy.