Big Drop In Wholesale Gas Price

17 Jul 2019 | 01.20 pm

The Bord Gáis Energy Index dropped 3% in June and is now 21% below the comparable period last year.

Oil, the largest component of the Index, gained 1% in the month as tensions in the Middle East pushed the price of oil higher. However, the other components of the Index traded lower, with gas prices falling 15%.

Coal prices dropped 15% on weak demand in Europe and Asia, and electricity prices fell 11%.

Joe Egan (pictured), Energy Trader with Bord Gáis Energy, commented: “Coal prices played a big role in the decline, hitting their lowest level in three years, with a drop of 15% this month and 48% down against this time last year.”

Oil prices traded 1.4% higher in June, closing the month at $66.50 a barrel. Brent crude prices fell at the beginning of the month to $60 per barrel and then traded between $60-$64 for much of the month, before gaining in the final week.

The day-ahead contract, the price for gas delivered tomorrow, averaged 27.8p/th in June, a drop of almost 15% in euro terms on the previous month. The key drivers in the decline of day-ahead prices in recent months remain in place, with high European gas storage levels and high gas imports via Liquified Natural Gas both continuing to weigh on the index price.

The mild weather during winter meant stock levels were very healthy entering the summer period, reducing storage demand and weighing on gas prices over the summer period. Gas supply via LNG tankers is the other key driver of prices this summer. LNG imports and falling prices have put pressure on the traditional pipeline suppliers to Europe, namely Russia and Norway. However, so far this summer pipeline gas has continued to flow, suggesting increased competition between LNG and pipeline gas.

Egan added that the winter price, covering the period from October 2019 to March 2020, fell 4% in June, but seasonal prices beyond that were unchanged as higher oil and carbon prices supported forward gas prices, despite short-term weakness in prices.

The average day-ahead price went from €48.92/MWh in May to €43.15/MWh in June, a reduction of 12% over the month. Wind output was up 15% to 1001MW versus 873MW the previous month. The average portion of demand met by wind in May was 25.9%.