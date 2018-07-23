Bibby Helps Irish SMEs Grow And Thrive

23 Jul 2018 | 10.10 am

Sponsored Content

Bibby Financial Services Ireland Aoife McGinley (pictured), Head of Operations with the firm Understanding clients and their needs allowsto work with them in a proactive and responsive way, writes(pictured), Head of Operations with the firm

Bibby Financial Services Ireland is a leading provider of alternative funding solutions to Irish SMEs. We help businesses to thrive and grow in domestic and export markets by providing cashflow solutions for businesses, offering an alternative to traditional lending options such as overdrafts or term loans.

For us, our customer relationships are crucial and we invest time and effort into understanding every aspect of our customer’s businesses. We have an internal process called ‘Our Service Promise’ that extends to all our operations in 14 countries around the world. The key elements are honesty, understanding, strong communications and excellent customer service.

Clarity and Transparency

In any business relationship, clarity and transparency help to build trust and protect against misunderstanding. People appreciate being spoken to in clear, concise language, and it’s important that objectives and goals are discussed at the beginning of working relationships and throughout to ensure that everyone understands what’s involved and what is being asked of them at all stages.

Understanding our clients and their needs allows us to work with them in a proactive and responsive way, helping us to add value to their businesses. Learning about every aspect of their business, from key trading periods to how team members engage with each other, is vital so we can get a real sense of how a business works and how we can help.

Tailored Solutions

Our funding solutions are tailored depending on the nature of the products or services, the size of the company, the organisational structure and other variables. That’s the nature of relationship-based funding; it allows us to provide bespoke solutions to each of our customers.

For SMEs with turnovers from €500k up to €70m, who are having difficulties in accessing finance, we can provide access to funds against the value of our debtor invoices within 24 hours of raising your invoices, so you don’t have to wait to be paid.

