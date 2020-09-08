BGE Promises Energy Price Freeze

08 Sep 2020 | 11.00 am

Bord Gáis Energy has announced a price freeze for the company’s 625,000 residential customers through the winter months.

Electric Ireland recently announced that it is increasing residential electricity charges by 3.4% from October 1.

BGE managing director Dave Kirwan (pictured) stated: “Bord Gáis Energy will freeze its residential gas and electricity prices despite the increased network and system costs announced recently by the CRU. We will absorb these additional costs, which are outside of our control, and are guaranteeing no price increases for residential customers until at least March 2021.”

“We have had two price reductions for dual fuel customers in the last 12 months. In October 2019 we were the only energy provider to reduce prices before the winter period and we also reduced prices in May 2020. Network and system costs now account for c. 40% of a customer’s energy bill. We know this is a tough time for customers and that’s why we have committed to absorb these additional costs ahead of the winter period,” Kirwan added.

Though Electric Ireland is raising the electricity price, the supplier is freezing gas prices this winter. This will maintain the 11.5% decrease announced in April 2020 for its gas customers.

Executive director Marguerite Sayers stated: “In April we reduced energy bills for gas and electricity customers by circa €100 annually because fuel costs were falling at that time. Unfortunately, due to other electricity system and market costs outside of our control, we now have to increase our electricity prices.”