16 Oct 2017 | 10.34 am

In this series, Bord Gáis Energy is sharing details on some of its SME customers and their business successes. This month, we feature Therese Kelly, Director, Neville Hotel Group.

How did you get started in the industry?

Ours is a family business, which was set up in the 1970s in the construction industry but which has since grown and developed to diversify into hotels. We now own and operate three hotels in Dublin, Kilkenny and Waterford. Our hotels are the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun

Laoghaire, the Kilkenny River Court and the Tower Hotel in Waterford.

What’s diﬀerent about the Neville Hotel Group?

The Neville Hotel Group is a family-run business, where each of the directors are directly involved in the day-to-day running of each of the properties. Neville Hotels’ integrity, professionalism and excellence can be largely attributed to each director’s active involvement, and in getting close to the staﬀ and our customers.

Is there much support for hotel businesses in Ireland?

Yes, the Irish Hotels Federation provide great support for hotels in terms of their human resources support, their representation of hotels at an industry level and their invaluable guidance on issues or legislation relating to hotels. Along with further support from Fáilte Ireland, current government legislation has also assisted hotels in terms of lower VAT rates, airport taxes etc.

What advice would you give to someone starting oﬀ in the industry?

Seek to learn from people around you who have diﬀerent strengths from yourself. Use what you learn from these people to progress your career and always remain focused on your goal.

How important is it for you to monitor costs?

While sales may be coming into the hotels, it is absolutely vital to monitor the money that is going out as well. Your business bottom line is ultimately determined by how you monitor and control your costs.

How important is energy eﬃciency for your business?

In common with all hospitality businesses, energy costs make up a large proportion of the overall costs across our three hotels. It is therefore vital that we stay focused at all times on our energy consumption, continually seeking innovative ways to improve our energy eﬃciency and reduce our energy spend.

How has Bord Gáis Energy helped you with this?

Bord Gáis Energy has provided us with excellent value on both gas and electricity contracts for our hotel group, reducing costs year on year. Our dedicated Key Account Manager has been very helpful and has been on hand to answer all our energy-related queries.

This direct relationship with our supplier ensures that all of our queries are answered quickly and eﬃciently. We are constantly looking for ways to reduce our energy usage and with the help of Bord Gáis Energy we’re looking forward to continued reductions in both energy spend and energy usage in the future.

