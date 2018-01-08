08 Jan 2018 | 10.57 am

How did you get started in the industry?

I studied Engineering at Dundalk Institute of Technology, then I went on to study Pharmaceutical Science at the Institute of Technology Tallaght. After seeing an ad online for an energy engineer with Forest Laboratories/Allergan, I decided to apply. It was my ﬁrst real job after college and I’ve been with the company ever since.

Have you seen much change in the industry?

There has been a continued surge in new technology in the sector, especially upgraded technology in LED lighting. A lot of companies are also optimising their heating control systems. Technology has been constantly improving.

What’s diﬀerent about the pharmaceutical sector?

Energy consumption is a signiﬁcant cost for pharmaceutical plants. These plants have to maintain room pressures and humidity levels, while still ensuring that the equipment is maintained and operating at an eﬃcient level that will lower energy targets.

Our annual and quarterly energy meetings with senior corporate management allows us to discuss energy targets and progress on energy reduction action plans. Monthly meetings with the energy genius champions across the corporation focus on project and awareness support in each site. There is also local support from energy suppliers and government bodies.

What advice would you give to someone starting oﬀ in the industry?

Develop an energy policy and push yourself to meet higher targets. Work on an awareness programme. On average, this can result in 2-3% in annual savings, with little or no capital expenditure.

Develop an energy action plan and conduct an energy audit. Develop relationships with the people supplying your gas, electricity and those maintaining your equipment. They can usually suggest ways to improve the site and make it more eﬃcient.

Adopt ISO 50001 and implement it into your environment.

How important is energy eﬃciency for your business?

It’s important to ensure all project and annual energy usage costs come in under budget. Monitoring costs helps to develop future budgets that ensure job growth and cost beneﬁts to the company.

Energy eﬃciency is on a par with energy cost savings. We have a 2020 target to reduce our sites’ energy consumption by 20%, and the key to this being successful is developing and implementing an energy-eﬃciency programme for the signiﬁcant energy users on site.

In your business, how do you ensure energy eﬃciency?

We implement changes and upgrades to existing equipment and have numerous optimisation projects underway to ensure equipment runs more eﬃciently than when ﬁrst installed. We’ve also tried to improve our procurement process, to ensure all major projects develop an energy-eﬃcient design format.

How has Bord Gáis Energy helped with this?

Bord Gáis Energy, through the Energy Eﬃciency Obligation Scheme, ongoing site support through awareness days, and energy monitoring for KPIs, have played a vital role in ensuring we operate as eﬃciently as we can. They encourage energy-eﬃciency programmes and are always on hand to help optimise our energy consumption on site.

