BGE Initiative To Boost Electric Vehicle Chargepoints

22 Jul 2020 | 12.12 pm

Bord Gáis Energy has joined forces with electric vehicle chargepoint company CarCharger.ie that will enable the energy company to offer chargepoints to existing customers and the wider market.

It’s one of several initiatives that BGE says are aimed at boosting Ireland’s position on sustainable energy use. As well as the strategic partnership with CarCharger, which operates the EasyGo.ie public charging network, the company has made agreements with car brands Volkswagen, Seat, Škoda, and Ford to be their preferred partner for chargepoint installations.

Managing director Catherine O’Kelly said: “We have recently established key partnerships to support the development of Electric Vehicle charger installation. We will soon introduce an innovative green energy tariff for Irish customers, and we are making a commitment to retrain and upskill our service engineers to support the new low carbon economy, for example through heat pump and EV charger repair.”

BGE also plans to offer home retrofit services to domestic customers and has launched BER certification through its Local Heroes business. The latter matches skilled and qualified local tradespeople with customers who need work done in their home, with any completed work guaranteed by Bord Gáis Energy for 12 months.

For businesses, the company already offers what it calls a ‘suite of end-to-end energy management solutions’, including combined heat and power, via its Centrica Business Solutions, and is adding to this with the introduction of Demand Side Management, which BGE says “can help businesses turn their energy footprint into a source of competitive advantage”.

O’Kelly added: “It is vital that we help consumers, both commercial and residential, move toward creating a lower carbon future and it’s just as important that we lead by example. We support the development of renewable generation sources and will continue to build upon our 200MW+ portfolio of renewable sources.

“Also, in line with Centrica’s objectives, we’re committed to reducing our internal carbon footprint by 35% by 2025. We’re playing our part in helping customers to help the environment.”