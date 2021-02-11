Bevcraft Tops At National Enterprise Awards

11 Feb 2021 | 08.22 pm

Westmeath canning company Bevcraft has been named the main winner at the National Enterprise Awards organised by Local Enterprise Offices.

The Mullingar company, led by founders Darren Fenton and Ciarán Gorman (pictured), offers a mobile canning service to craft breweries in Ireland, Europe and Britain, sending mobile canning lines and crews into craft breweries to convert tanks of beer into cans, ready for supermarkets and off-licences.

Last year Bevcraft filled 20 million cans and expects that figure to top 50 million in 2021. Employment has grown from eight people in 2019 to 17 currently.

Bevcraft Ltd booked a net profit of €100,000 in 2019, after the two founders waived their remuneration for the year (they shared €81,000 in 2018). The company owed the directors €90,000 at year-end, down €30,000 on a year earlier.

The company’s capital investment through 2019 amounted to €340,000, with €274,000 investment in plant and machinery. Liabilities expanded to €700,000 from €450,000 in December 2018.

LEO network chair Oisin Geoghegan said: “This has been an extremely challenging year for small businesses but the calibre of finalist this year for the National Enterprise Awards is as high as ever. These companies have been through a rigorous vetting process by judges and hopefully it will have helped them make adjustments and enhance their businesses.”

Five category winners were named too. The Innovation award winner was VRAI, backed by LEO Dublin City. The tech company provide virtual reality training simulations to companies that may work in remote or dangerous areas.

The Best Export gong went to Kianda Technologies, supported by LEO Fingal. The company provides business automation software for areas such as finance, HR and quality.

The Future Focus medal went to Lidan Designs, backed by LEO Roscommon. The business creates modular energy efficient buildings off-site, including offices, schools and housing.

The Brexit-Ready award was won by Knockanore Farmhouse Cheese, supported by LEO Waterford.

The Pivot winner was WowWee.ie, backed by LEO Clare. The gift company relied heavily on corporate gifting and saw its business disappear in the pandemic. It pivoted to sell direct to consumers.

The winners in the National Enterprise Awards share a €50,000 investment fund. Eight regional winners were also announced:

The Artisan Pizza Company in the Dublin Region

Odyssey Studios in the South West Region

QPQ in the Mid East Region

Submit Software Solutions in the South Region

Irish Fluid Controls in the South East Region

Dromod Boxty in the North West Region

Qualitas Electronics in the North East Region

Armour Interactive in the West Region