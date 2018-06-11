‘Better Inside’ Trumps The Traditional Agency

11 Jun 2018 | 11.40 am

Sponsored Content

Bringing creative in-house provides better quality and cost-effective work than the traditional agency model

Here at OLIVER Ireland, we’ve been watching with interest as industry behemoths such as WPP agonise over how to become closer to their clients, both figuratively and literally.

The agency world has seen a flurry of anxious activity amid uncertainty around the traditional holding company model. Major players are rushing to show clients that they’re adapting to their needs – needs like flexibility, agility, and cost efficiency.

OLIVER Ireland has been delivering these needs on behalf of its clients since its conception over seven years ago. Companies like Bank of Ireland, Britvic Ireland and Ryanair have embraced the OLIVER Ireland way.

Broken Model

Traditional agencies are shuffling their decks and shoehorning words like ‘integration’ and ‘nimble’ into all their communications, because it’s widely agreed upon that the traditional agency model is no longer sustainable. The big players need to make a decision on a move towards more agile, simplified structures that would dismantle the traditional unwieldy silos, leading to smaller, more profitable entities.

Describing the traditional agency dilemma, Omnicom global chairman John Wren noted: “We’re rebuilding the aeroplane that’s flying at 560 miles an hour, at 39,000 feet, as we speak.” To continue that analogy, OLIVER Ireland is cruising at altitude, with clear skies all around.

Industry giants such as P&G, Mars, McDonald’s and Johnson & Johnson have realised that they need the creative talent offered by agencies, but they don’t need the expensive baggage that often accompanies it. When spending is reduced on unproductive components of the traditional agency model (i.e. everything that doesn’t contribute directly to producing effective marketing and engagement), the money can be used more effectively elsewhere.

Bringing creative in-house allows these industry leaders to drive greater local relevance, higher quality and better time-to-market in a much more cost-effective manner.

Better Inside

The OLIVER model revolves around the core concept that agency work is ‘better inside’. Building truly agile, adaptive and specialist in-house teams, delivering the necessary and most effective agency services, is what OLIVER does best.

OLIVER provides clients with dedicated marketing services and creative teams to help them deal best with a disruptive and ever-changing interactive world. The company is different because the client teams are agile, adaptive, creative and filled with brilliant people.

More often than not, the teams are on-site in the heart of the client’s business, but will be positioned wherever they can deliver the best work in the best way. OLIVER’s goal is to grow by delivering value to our clients. This is achieved by continuously investing in the teams’ expertise and ability to provide the widest range of brilliant services that deliver results.

True Partnership

Transparency and empathy fostered by this set-up leads to unrivalled trust and commitment on both sides. Challenges and issues can be resolved immediately, and the creative team develops an understanding of the ethos of each client’s business through osmosis, something that can’t be obtained through monthly catch-ups. The OLIVER model leads to a true partnership.

The results back up the model. Not only is OLIVER producing great work for clients, but is also attracting top talent at an unprecedented rate. The company has added 19 new recruits across the various in-house teams, as well as to the main agency hub based in Glasnevin – a 33% increase in our workforce since November 2017. We’re not resting on our laurels either. OLIVER will continue to welcome new talent in line with our client needs.

So while all the traditional agencies struggle to decipher what the future for the creative industry holds, OLIVER is already living it.

Photo: The 19 team members who have joined OLIVER since October 2017