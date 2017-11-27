Guest Blog: Mark McCann, OLIVER Ireland

27 Nov 2017 | 10.34 am

Sponsored Content

Whilst all other creative agencies sit apart from clients, we build dedicated agencies inside our clients’ worlds, writes Mark McCann, CEO, OLIVER Ireland. We do this because we can be more effective inside. It allows us to operate at the speed of your business, giving you better work, faster, to help you drive your business forward.

Ad-land has recently undergone a sea change, as an increasing number of companies bring their creative content generation and management in-house. This is understandable, as companies want as much control over the creative process as they can manage, particularly in an age where response speeds are crucial.

What if, however, a company could keep an outside agency, but bring them in-house, resulting in inside understanding with outside knowledge? That’s what OLIVER Ireland offers. We’re built differently to perform better.

In-House Is Quicker

An ever increasing amount of large global organisations such as McDonald’s and Unilever are reducing the amount of agencies they deal with, and moving those they do in-house.

A recent survey showed that 68% of top companies were frustrated by the amount of time external agencies took to turn around work, whereas this was just 14% when it came to on-site. The same survey showed that the top three reasons a company would opt for an on-site agency such as OLIVER Ireland were:

Capabilities

Agility

Proximity

Your Agency, Our People

The OLIVER Ireland method equates to ‘your agency, our people’. We tailor a team that suits your, the client’s, specifications, adding additional expertise as and when necessary. We understand that the personnel demands of the creative industry can be tidal, and so we provide always-on access to people with relevant and specialist disciplines on a project-by-project basis, or as permanent members of a brand-immersed team. The team operates as a key component of your team, from within your four walls.

Why pursue this mode of operation? Because it gets results. From the outset you’re guaranteed a brand-focused team that operates to the rhythm and flow of your own organisation.

Using an outside agency traditionally means contact is limited to monthly meetings and sporadic emails and phone calls. The disconnect inherent in this arrangement can lead to a failure to get your message across, contributing to delays in production. In the fast-paced world of creative, the benefits of constant contact are enormous.

Creative Osmosis

Compare those catch-up phone calls and emails with the always-on nature of having a team on-site at all times. Transparency and empathy fostered by this setup leads to unrivalled trust and commitment on both sides. Problems can be worked through immediately, and moreover the creative team develops an understanding of the ethos of your business through osmosis, something that can’t be obtained through monthly catch-ups.

For example, a brief encounter with some of your employees in the canteen or in the lift could be as valuable in getting across your core values from a creative point of view as countless meetings. The team assembled and put in place for you by OLIVER Ireland will eat, breathe and sleep your brand.

Flexible, Reactive, Effective

Total immersion of a creative team in the daily goings-on allows real-time adjustments to be made, ensuring deadlines are met with a consistency unrivalled by traditional agencies. By ridding yourself of the traditional ad agency relationship, you will make your business creative more flexible, more reactive and ultimately more effective. It’s an approach that works, and one that future-proofs the advertising industry.

