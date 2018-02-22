Best Young Entrepreneur Finalists Announced

22 Feb 2018 | 04.02 pm

Twenty-four finalists who will compete for the title of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur met the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, and business minister Heather Humphreys before attending a training day at Google HQ in Dublin.

The 24 finalists (pixtured) will be competing for a €100,000 fund in three categories. The winner of the Best Business Idea will receive a €15,000 investment, with the runner-up receiving a €5,000 investment. The Best Startup Business and Best Established Business winners will each receive a €25,000 investment, with the runners-up taking home €5,000, while the overall winner of the title Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur — selected from the three category winners — will receive an additional €20,000.

Local enterprise network chairwoman Sheelagh Daly said: “The IBYE programme offers a snapshot of what Local Enterprise Offices provide in 31 locations every day across the country.

“The 24 finalists come from 19 Local Enterprise Offices so it’s great to see that the entrepreneurial spirit is widespread across the country. I have no doubt that each of these finalists will go from strength to strength following their participation in this year’s programme.”

This year’s finalists include a self learning anti-fraud software solution, an app that solves the issue of secure transactions with strangers when selling online, a peer-to-peer car rental platform, a solution to the compilation, visualisation and relay of IoT data, a company guaranteeing 90-minute deliveries, a former Connacht rugby player revolutionising the future of gyms, a virtual power plant and a John Rocha protegé bringing catwalk style to Irish cyclists.

IBYE 2018 FINALISTS

Best Business Idea

LEO Kildare: Matthew McCann of Access Earth (age 28)

An app and website that allows anyone to rate hotels, restaurants and coffee shops for accessibility and suitability for those with mobility needs. http://access.earth

LEO Sligo: Noel Dykes of Frankli Communications (age 35)

A HR software product that helps management identify and address staff-related problems at an early stage, improving staff morale and retention. www.frankli.io

LEO Meath: Mark Baldwin of GloboPod (age 29)

An educational website where primary and post-primary teachers and students can access curriculum rich virtual reality tours through a tablet, iPad, laptop, smartphone or virtual reality headset. www.globopod.ie

LEO Wicklow: Kate Dempsey of Irish Mussel Seed Co. (age 33)

A sustainable method of harvesting mussel seed for distribution to mussel producers to ensure no further decline of mussel production around the country. https://sites.google.com/site/irishmusselseed

LEO Galway: Brendan Boland of LociOrthopaedics (age 35)

The InDx implant for the treatment of thumb base joint arthritis accommodates the natural motions of the joint resulting in an improved functional outcome with a less invasive surgery. www.lociorthopaedics.com

LEO Limerick: Padraic Hayes of MyBev.ie (age 24)

A patented beverage dispensing system that allows consumers to mix and blend a customised nutritional drink to suit their needs. www.mybev.ie

LEO Fingal: Kevin Kelleher of Ostoform (age 34)

A solution for skin complications for ostomy patients that has seen a 45% improvement in skin conditions during the patient trials. www.ostoform.com

LEO Cork City: Joe Perrott of Remote Signals (age 35)

Assists the compilation and visualisation of data by connecting objects to the internet through sensors to display real time information to businesses. www.remotesignals.ie

Best Startup Business

LEO Westmeath: Ciaran Gorman of BevCraft (age 28)

A mobile contract canning service, that sources, brands and date codes cans before transporting them to the producers facility, and then fills, tests and multipacks them for immediate distribution. www.craftcanning.ie

LEO Wicklow: Maurice Sheehy of Fleet (age 29)

A peer to peer car rental platform that links both consumers and businesses to private vehicle owners and on-demand insurance. www.jointhefleet.com

LEO Kerry: Niall Harty of Harty Nutrition (age 30)

Produces Origin Bars, high protein, high fibre nutrition bars aimed at the health-conscious millennials. https://hartynutrition.com/

LEO Mayo: John McNicholas of Inspire Tiles & Stone (age 34)

A tile, wood flooring and sanitary wholesale and retail business that allows customers build their own designs. www.inspiretilesandstone.ie

LEO Donegal: Ciara McGlynn of Niche SSP (age 31)

A candidate focused international recruitment firm who recruit construction estimators for construction clients in North Carolina, remotely from Donegal. www.nichessp.com

LEO Cavan: Jessica Kavanagh of Olann (age 27)

Creating hand dyed yarns in a diverse range of colours that are seasonal forecasted and cognisant of skin tones. www.olann.ie

LEO South Cork: Conor Lyden of Trustap (age 24)

A transaction platform that acts as a safety net for people when they want to sell online with strangers. https://trustap.com/

LEO Fingal: Alan Hickey of WeBringg (age 32)

Delivers online sales, using innovative technology and a fleet of crowdsourced delivery personnel, within 90 minutes. www.WeBringg.com

Best Established Business

LEO Louth: Nicola Reddy of Celtic Adventures (age 31)

A mobile adventure activity provider that offers a wide range of activities such as rock climbing, coasteering, abseiling, kayaking, and airsoft. www.celticadventures.ie

LEO Limerick: Paddy Finn of Electricity Exchange (age 31)

A Virtual Power Plant that delivers additional power generation capacity to the electricity system while avoiding the cost, infrastructure and carbon emissions associated with building a traditional power station. www.electricityexchange.ie

LEO Kilkenny: Eoin Treacy of Glanway Limited (age 33)

Turns black bag waste into recyclables and fuel for sustainable energy generation. www.glanway.ie

LEO Dun Laoghaire Rathdown: Conor O’Loughlin of Glofox (age 35)

Software for fitness studios and gyms that allows them to manage and grow their business. The software maximises their efficiency, increasing their revenue and improving their customer retention. www.glofox.com

LEO Waterford: Robbie Skuse of Kollect (age 25)

An on-demand waste collection platform that creates simple, convenient and efficient ways to collect and recycle waste. https://kollect.ie

LEO Offaly: Eoin Barra of Mór Irish Gin (age 30)

Produced from the Arderin Distillery, offering two products, their flagship Wild Berry Gin and a limited edition Pineapple Edition Gin. www.moririshgin.com

LEO Donegal: Thomas McLaughlin of Tadaias Premium Cycling Apparel (age 31)

A range of high end cycling clothing and accessories for both on and off the bike that combines the latest technology with a host of rider inspired features and detailing. www.tadaias.cc

LEO Mayo: Daniel Loftus of Urban Fox (age 28)

An artificial intelligence technology for large online retailers that is designed to reduce the occurrence of online credit and purchase fraud. www.urbanfox.io