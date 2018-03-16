Best Workplace Practice After Maternity Leave

16 Mar 2018 | 04.20 pm

Organisations that view maternity leave as a brief interlude in a woman’s career rather than as a major disruption are the most successful in retaining high potential female employees after they’ve become mothers and their maternity leave ends.

That’s the main conclusion from a study by DCU Business School, led by Dr Yseult Freeney, Dr Lisa van der Werff and Professor David Collings, which set out to to explore the perspectives of mothers, managers and organisations.

Despite the fact that the women who were interviewed for the study had been identified as high potential employees, three difficulties were highlighted: career derailment, unconscious biases among colleagues and a deterioration of professional relationships. In each case, these issues were compounded by a lack of open and transparent communication between the returning employee and their line manager.

The study, Re-Engaging Talent Post- Maternity Leave: Enablers and Barriers to Positive Reintegration, which was sponsored by HR Search, found that where line managers and/or the organisation viewed maternity leave as a brief interlude in the individual’s long-term career, returning mothers reported a positive transition back to the workplace. Where maternity leave was viewed as a major disruption, negative experiences were more common.

However, many upbeat stories also emerged: positive reintegration to the workplace was attributed to the women feeling valued, with the enrichment of professional relationships and the renewed focus that working women bring to managing their work.

Best Practice, Worst Practice

The study identified best and worst practices. The poor practices included making assumptions (among the returning women, line managers and work colleagues) about intentions or motivations, which is compounded by poor communication; unconscious bias, or the perception that returning women will be less engaged in their work; curtailing opportunities for involvement in meaningful projects or promotions; and neglecting to organise logistics such as IT, desk and so on before the new mother returns.

Clear best practices include: organisations taking a longer term view of a woman’s career; implementing line manager training to support the transition back to work; developing a role model system enabling women to share experiences; permitting phased return and employing flexible and agile practices for all, not just women.

Associate professor Yseult Freeney commented: “Our research shows that maternity leave forms a critical juncture for many women in their careers. The transition back to work is laden with challenges that can lead to career derailment when the return is not managed effectively. Fueling this are views of maternity leave as a major disruption rather than a brief interlude, which can be conscious or unconscious.

“Managers who take a longer term view often signal greater support to returners who, as a result, feel more valued and are far more likely to positively reintegrate into the organisation. Ultimately, positive returns are associated with a renewed focus on careers and a strengthened relationship with the organisation.”

The top performing companies in McKinsey’s research on Women in the Workplace have targeted interventions to facilitate parents in the workplace. These companies are more than twice as likely as those at the bottom of the distribution to offer emergency backup childcare services; three times as likely to offer on-site childcare; and more likely to offer extended maternity and paternity leave, as well as programmes to smooth the transition to and from extended leave.

Photo (l-r): Prof. David Colling, Dr Lisa van der Werff and Dr Yseult Freeney from DCU, with Caoilinn Taylor and Tanya Thomas from HR Search