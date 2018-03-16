Best Managing Partner Award For Bryan Bourke

16 Mar 2018 | 09.13 am

Bryan Bourke, managing partner of law firm William Fry, has has been named as European Managing Partner of the Year at The Lawyer European Awards 2018 in London, while McCann FitzGerald took the award for Republic of Ireland Law Firm of the Year.

The judges said that Bourke’s selection was in recognition of his strategic vision, leadership, innovation and creativity and how this contributed to William Fry’s recent successes.

William Fry chairman John Larkin said: “We are delighted that Bryan has been recognised with this award. Under his leadership, the firm has gone from strength to strength and his appointment for a second term last year means that he will lead the firm in the coming years in what will continue to be an exciting, profitable and successful period for William Fry.”

Bourke (pictured) commented: “Since taking over as managing partner, I have been focused on our people and creating a more dynamic and positive work environment through investing in staff initiatives — to improve engagement and wellbeing — while focusing on hiring the best in market and growing key areas of our business. The success to date has been great, and I believe there is still such huge potential going forward.”

For McCann Fitzgerald, 2017 was all about digital, said The Lawyer judges. “Building on the data investigations group that it launched last year, the firm ramped up its investment in technologies and resourcing models to offer compliance solutions to clients,” the award citation explained. “McCann Fitzgerald showed a remarkable ability to pursue long-term investment strategies that succeeded in diversifying the firm’s revenue streams, besides the excellent results deriving from their core on complex equity capital markets and corporate finance transactions.

Mason Hayes & Curran was highly commended in the law firm category, while Barry Devereux of McCann FitzGerald was shortlisted in the managing partner category. The 2018 awards attracted 200 submissions from more than 135 firms across Europe. The award ceremony was attended by circa 300 managing and senior partners from over 90 firms.