Best Fish Shops Are In Bandon And Cavan

21 Nov 2017 | 05.46 pm

Bord Iascaigh Mhara’s first Seafood Retail Business awards have gone to Lar McCarthy of The Fresh Fish Shop in Bandon and Daniel Drwal of Tarpey’s SuperValu in Cavan, both of whom were praised for their innovative approach to increasing fish sales and expanding the reach of their business.

The two fishmongers were competing in the independent and supermarket categories of the inaugural awards, which were announced in conjunction with the agency’s established Young Fishmonger competition.

Anne Stephens of The Fish Market in Maynooth and Scott Smullen of Dunnes Stores, Cornelscourt, are this year’s winners of the Young Fishmonger awards.

BIM chief executive Jim O’Toole said: ““With retail sales up 4% this year to €245m, the inaugural Seafood Retail Business award focuses on the business opportunity for seafood, providing mentoring to candidates to develop their entrepreneurial capacity and serve as a catalyst for further growth in the domestic market”.

McCarthy and Drwal will receive a business support package, designed to help them expand their business further into the future. McCarthy was praised by the judges for diversifying his business as well as successfully and creatively marketing his products. Innovative thinking, new branding, a strong social media presence and a successful lunchtime trade of hot seafood dishes cooked by a chef in-store were some of the many items that impressed the judges.

Drwal has significantly increased fish sales at Tarpey’s SuperValu in Cavan, said the judges: “Daniel’s obvious passion for the product, keen business acumen, strong community involvement and staff development mean that Tarpey’s has become widely regarded as a destination seafood retailer.”

Photo (l-r): Lar McCarthy, fishmongers Anne Stephens and Scott Smullen, and Daniel Drwal