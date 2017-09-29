29 Sep 2017 | 02.48 pm

Online shopping keeps growing all the time, and in the fashion arena especially, consumers have got used to the convenience of no-questions-asked returns.

For logistics companies, handling returns for e-commerce clients has become as important as the delivery aspect. Parcel handlers that can smooth the return of the packet, especially in terms of the customer’s convenience, are more likely to pick up the outbound business too.

Entrepreneur Bernie Kinsella, who runs Wheels Couriers and worldBOX, spotted a gap in the returns space and set about developing an app called ReturnPal. An Post liked what Kinsella came up with and has agreed an exclusive licence to use the ReturnPal software in the Republic of Ireland.

Using ReturnPal, if a customer wants to return a parcel to Asos, for example, they can select Asos from the list of retailers on the app and arrange for collection of the parcel. ReturnPal charges the retailers a set-up fee and a click charge. Other participating retailers are BooHoo, Debenhams and Oxendales, who are parcel delivery clients of An Post.

Collection Network

If they offer a free returns service, An Post bills the retailer according to the terms of their agreement. If the returns service isn’t free, the shopper is charged €4.50. If a customer wants to return goods to an online retailer who is not signed up to ReturnPal, that’s also possible through the app, though they’ll be charged standard An Post postage rates.

Working with ReturnPal, An Post sees an opportunity to utilise its network of postal delivery personnel by adding a collections service. Return orders made through the app are processed overnight and the collections manifest is sent to postal delivery staff throughout the country.

Liam O’Sullivan, Mails Operations Director at An Post, explains: “Each morning they print off the return labels and start their deliveries with the collection manifest and contact phone numbers for all the individuals who have booked a return. Our staff pick up the item, stick on the label and scan it and off it goes into our system on its return journey.”

Alternatively the shopper can download a bar code from the app and then bring the parcel to their local post office. The app also provides a track-and-trace feature, so the shopper can see when the returned item is back with the retailer.

Kinsella points to research that indicates that around one-third of online shoppers dissatisfied with their purchase fail to return it because of the hassle. “What our new service offers retailers is an easy to use service with access to the 1.5 million homes and offices that An Post delivers to every day,” she adds.

ReturnPal fits into An Post’s strategy to grow its parcels and packages business to compensate for declining mail volume. Another innovation is AddressPal, which enables online shoppers resident in Ireland to avail of a proxy address for the delivery of online shopping from the UK.

AddressPal has also been extended to the US, so shoppers in Ireland buying from an American website can now use a proxy US address for online shopping, with a base charge of €15.99 for parcels weighing up to two kilos.

Delivery Box

The An Post Delivery Box, attached at the front of the home or business to receive parcels, packets and regular mail, was launched at the start of 2016 and has sales of over 25,000 units to date. O’Sullivan says the objective with ReturnPal is to make returns easy for everybody, whether they have a Delivery Box or not.

“There are a variety of return solutions and in my view none of them are consumer friendly,” says O’Sullivan. “The mails business in Ireland is down 40% from its peak. We have a significant share of the parcels market but we need to have an even bigger share.

“We are aggressively pursuing large contracts and trying to grow volume by facilitating online shopping from UK and US websites.”



Photo: ReturnPal’s Bernie Kinsella with An Post’s Liam O’Sullivan