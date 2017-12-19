19 Dec 2017 | 12.51 pm

Irish coffee roaster Bell Lane has partnered with healthy food franchise Freshii to launch a new coffee brand and café. The café is located in Freshii’s new outlet in Point Square, beside the 3Arena.

Called Handprint Coffee, the new brand is being pitched as “environmentally friendly”. It uses sustainably sourced coffee and compostable cups/lids. The new venture will also sell pastries, scones and tray bakes.

Stephen and Denise Bell and the team at Bell Lane have been roasting their own coffee under the successful Bell Lane brand name in Mullingar since 2012. According to Denise, the idea with Handprint was to create a new coffee offering via a ‘store within a store’ setup.

“The idea was to licence the Bell Lane name to a potential client with the backing of our experience, coffee, machines and training. In November 2016, we started researching areas in which Bell Lane could diversify and add value to our customers.

“We spent the next few months in a hub in Dublin developing a Bell Lane in-store coffee concept that we could offer our customers as a complete coffee solution, from bean origin to cup.”

According to Stephen Bell, Freshii approached Bell Lane around the same time, looking to improve their coffee setup in stores. “It was from this point that we decided to work together, but soon realised that we needed to create a completely new brand,” he explained.

Having originated in Canada, Freshii is a healthy food franchise that sells salads, wraps and other staples. It has expanded significantly into the US and is now moving into European markets. The franchise is operated in Ireland by Dave O’Donoghue and Cormac Manning.

“We are very excited to create and launch Handprint Coffee in Freshii outlets,” said O’Donoghue. “Handprint is coffee brand that leaves a better footprint, with transparency from bean to cup.”

Bell Lane currently supplies coffee to 11 Freshii outlets in Ireland. Handprint will roll out in larger Freshii outlets that have seating, such as the new Sandyford facility that is due to open in January. It will also operated as an independent franchise, separate to Freshii.

Photo: (from left) Denise Bell, Cormac Manning, Dave O’Donoghue and Stephen Bell (Pic: Michael Chester)