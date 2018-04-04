04 Apr 2018 | 09.30 am

Trung Nguyen’s (pictured) entrepreneurial journey took him from Vietnam to Ireland via Sweden and Denmark. He and his wife, Phuong Vu, run BeeInstant, a Dublin software startup that won the Dublin BIC Innovate Programme Showcase 2017.

BeeInstant provides in-depth analytics and metric monitoring services via its software platform. It allows software engineers, app developers and tech firms to measure how their computer programs are doing, when and how customers interact with them, get early warnings for weak areas in the system etc.

Nguyen (32) worked in the computer science sector in Sweden and Denmark for five years before moving to Dublin. “While living in Denmark I got a job offer in Amazon Web Service headquarters in Dublin. I thought it would be an amazing opportunity to be part of the high-class technical hub of Europe,” he explains.

BeeInstant took on its first customers in November 2017. Nguyen says that he is focusing on digital businesses with high volumes of online user interactions. They include SaaS companies and firms that provide online booking, betting and gaming services.

The BeeInstant monitoring software provides real-time feedback and charges clients on a pay-as-you-go or annual subscription basis. The company is located in the Guinness Enterprise Centre, following participation in the Dublin BIC Innovate Accelerator. The venture provides employment for four people, with plans to add two more this year.

Securing the GEC space and BIC award, as well as tying down €25,000 in Enterprise Ireland funding, has made Nguyen’s startup experience in Ireland a positive one. “The whole startup ecosystem leverages your position, helping you to grow and expand internationally,” he says.

“The tax system is a challenge but I think that this is not unusual for first-time entrepreneurs. I would likely to see more support in terms of connecting startups with potential customers to validate solutions and get into the marketplace quicker.”